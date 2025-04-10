High School

Rob Gronkowski donates back to his old high school for a new weight room

The former New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers star returned to his old stomping grounds for the grand opening

Andy Villamarzo

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports NFL Studio analyst Rob Gronkowski during a Fox Sports media party in advance of Super Bowl LIX at Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports NFL Studio analyst Rob Gronkowski during a Fox Sports media party in advance of Super Bowl LIX at Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Arguably one of the top tight ends in NFL history gave back to his former high school in a big way and on Wednesday, got to unveil what his donation went to.

Current FOX NFL studio analyst Rob Gronkowski unveiled a new weight room to Woodland Hills High School (Pennsylvania) football team, where the 4-time Super Bowl champion played his senior year of football.

Gronkowski and U.S. Steel donated $400k to the Panthers and celebrated with the program for the grand opening of the upgraded weight room. Here is video of the school's new weight room from WPXI's Shleby Cassesse.

For Gronkowski's senior year at Woodland Hills, the tight end was ruled ineligible for a short time due to being a transfer from New York. Once deemed eligible, Gronkowski hauled in eight receptions for 152 yards and four scores. Gronkowski played his first three years of high school football at Williamsville North (New York).

Over the course of Gronkowski's 11-year NFL career with the Buccaneers and Patriots, the 5-time Pro Bowl tight end recorded 621 catches for 9,286 yards and found the endzone 92 times.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published |Modified
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Pennsylvania