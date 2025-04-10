Rob Gronkowski donates back to his old high school for a new weight room
Arguably one of the top tight ends in NFL history gave back to his former high school in a big way and on Wednesday, got to unveil what his donation went to.
Current FOX NFL studio analyst Rob Gronkowski unveiled a new weight room to Woodland Hills High School (Pennsylvania) football team, where the 4-time Super Bowl champion played his senior year of football.
Gronkowski and U.S. Steel donated $400k to the Panthers and celebrated with the program for the grand opening of the upgraded weight room. Here is video of the school's new weight room from WPXI's Shleby Cassesse.
For Gronkowski's senior year at Woodland Hills, the tight end was ruled ineligible for a short time due to being a transfer from New York. Once deemed eligible, Gronkowski hauled in eight receptions for 152 yards and four scores. Gronkowski played his first three years of high school football at Williamsville North (New York).
Over the course of Gronkowski's 11-year NFL career with the Buccaneers and Patriots, the 5-time Pro Bowl tight end recorded 621 catches for 9,286 yards and found the endzone 92 times.
