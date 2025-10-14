Rutgers Lands a Pair of Nationally-Ranked Pennsylvania High School Wrestlers
Over this past weekend, the Rutgers University wrestling program, under the direction of veteran head coach Scott Goodale, received a pair of major junior commitments from nationally-ranked, heavily-recruited Malvern Prep teammates Justin Farnsworth and Lukas Zalota.
These back-to-back announcements highlight Rutgers’ aggressive recruiting push under Goodale, targeting key weight classes for the Class of 2027. Farnsworth is the nation’s No.4-ranked wrestler at 113 pounds according to the High School on SI 2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings, Preseason Update No. 2, while Zalota checks in as the nation’s No. 14-ranked heavyweight.
113-Pounds (High School on SI National Rankings)
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
2-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
3-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO
4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
5-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
With these commitments, Malvern Prep, which has sent more than 30 wrestlers to top Division I programs since 2006, continues its reputation as a national recruiting feeder—past alumni include Ohio State’s Nick Feldman (No. 1 recruit in 2022) and recent commits to Penn, Duke, and others. These additions for Rutgers signal a reloaded lineup aiming for Big Ten contention.
285-Pounds (High School on SI National Rankings)
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
6-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
12-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
13-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
14-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
15-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
Farnsworth was a Fargo Junior freestyle finalist this summer, a couple of months after placing seventh at the UWW U17 Trials. He was a finalist at the Ironman and Beast competitions during his last high school season.
High School Career
Farnsworth first stepped onto the mat as a freshman in the 2023-2024 season. At just 106 pounds, he was a wiry, determined kid with a fire in his eyes that belied his slight frame. Wrestling for Germantown Academy, he quickly made waves, amassing a 36-12 record in his debut season.
His style was a blend of technical precision and raw aggression—nine decision wins, two major decisions, six technical falls, and a staggering 16 pins showcased his versatility. But it wasn’t just the stats that turned heads. At the Prep National Championships, Farnsworth took second place at 106 pounds, earning an eighth-place national ranking. The wrestling world was starting to take notice.
The transition to Malvern Prep for his sophomore and junior years marked a turning point. Malvern’s wrestling program was a powerhouse, known for churning out Division I talent, and Farnsworth thrived in the high-pressure environment. Under the guidance of coach Nate Lautar, a former collegiate wrestler with a knack for unlocking potential, Farnsworth refined his technique.
He spent hours drilling double-leg takedowns, perfecting his cradle, and studying film of opponents. His sophomore season was cut short by a minor shoulder injury, but by his junior year in 2024-2025, he was a force of nature. Wrestling at 106 pounds, he dominated with a 39-4 record, including 16 pins and four forfeit wins. His performance at the Prep National Championships was nothing short of spectacular—he claimed first place, cementing his status as the second-ranked wrestler in the nation at his weight class.
Off the Mat
Off the mat, Farnsworth is no less driven. A solid student with a 3.7 GPA, he balanced academics with a part-time job at a local gym, where he cleaned equipment and occasionally helped younger kids with their wrestling stance. His coaches often remarked on his leadership, the way he’d stay late to help a teammate perfect a move or cheer on a struggling freshman at a dual meet.
Then came the recruiting process. By the summer of 2025, college coaches were circling. Penn State, Iowa, and Oklahoma State—wrestling’s holy trinity—sent letters and made calls. In the end, it was Rutgers that won his services. Farnsworth’s decision was influenced by Rutgers’ Big Ten pedigree and track record of developing national qualifiers, positioning him as a likely immediate contributor in the 2026-27 lineup.
Zalota, meanwhile, is a heavyweight known for his physicality, technical prowess, and rapid rise in the national prep rankings. Competing primarily at 285 lbs, he has emerged as one of the top young upperweight prospects in the country.
Product of a Wrestling Family
Hailing from a wrestling family—his older brother Stosh is a teammate at Malvern Prep and a national prep medalist, while his younger sister Cordy is a rising star in girls’ youth wrestling—Zalota trains in a competitive environment that emphasizes freestyle and folkstyle techniques.
Early Career and Development
Zalota began turning heads in Pennsylvania’s youth wrestling scene as early as 2021, when he was ranked No. 14 in the state’s youth pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings by PA Wrestling Word. At just 13 years old, he was already described as a “monster” for his size and aggression.
High School Achievements
Zalota’s high school career has been marked by consistent medal-round appearances at elite national tournaments, showcasing his ability to compete against older and more experienced opponents. Key highlights include amassing a career record of 59-18 record which reflects his consistency against top competition. His ability to secure bonus points through pins and dominant decisions, particularly in consolation rounds, highlights his physical style.
Future Outlook
Poised for a breakout junior campaign at Malvern Prep, Zalota’s blend of size (projected 6’4”+ frame), athleticism, and family-driven work ethic makes him a projected top-10 national heavyweight by season’s end. Off the mat, he remains active in Pennsylvania’s club scene, including events like the Grappler Fall Classic. As Rutgers builds toward Big Ten contention, Zalota represents the next wave of East Coast talent—watch for him at upcoming duals like True Power and national prep qualifiers.
Rutgers Head Coach Scott Goodale
The winningest coach in program history with 235 career dual victories, Goodale has transformed Rutgers wrestling into one of the top teams in the country since he took over on July 31, 2007.
Since Goodale took over the program 18 years ago, the Scarlet Knights have produced the program’s first two individual national champions, six individual conference titles, 19 All-Americans in the past 11 seasons, multiple All-Americans at seven of the last nine NCAA Championships, and since 2009, have earned two top 10 finishes and 13 top 25 finishes in the final NWCA Division I Coaches Poll.
Thanks in large measure to his newly-added Keystone State teammates Farnsworth and Zalota, the future of Scarlet Knight wrestling appears brighter still.