Seneca Valley’s Lexie Hames Repeats as Gatorade Player of the Year After Dominant Season
Seneca Valley pitcher Lexie Hames didn't get an opportunity to play in the Pennsylvania state softball playoffs because of how the PIAA Class 6A bracket shakes out. Hames helped the Raiders reach the WPIAL final, but they lost to Hempfield 1-0.
Hames Earns Gatorade Honor for Second Straight Year
Despite the Spartans stealing the districts only spot at states, Hames' excellence throughout the year was awarded. The Clemson recruit was chosen as the Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Dominant Numbers Define the 2025 Season
Hames reached the 900-strikeout mark for her career while racking up a 17-3 record. Hames finished with a .48 ERA and struck out 279 batters this season.
Power at the Plate Complements Pitching Mastery
Hames was also excellent at the plate. She had a .487 batting average, hit seven home runs and drove in 18 runs.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo