High School

Seneca Valley’s Lexie Hames Repeats as Gatorade Player of the Year After Dominant Season

Despite missing the PIAA playoffs, the Clemson-bound ace shined on the mound and at the plate, tallying 279 strikeouts and 7 home runs in her junior campaign

Josh Rizzo

Seneca Valley star Lexi Hames has been named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year for 2025. It is the second consecutive year she has captured the honor.
Seneca Valley star Lexi Hames has been named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year for 2025. It is the second consecutive year she has captured the honor. / Lexi Hames

Seneca Valley pitcher Lexie Hames didn't get an opportunity to play in the Pennsylvania state softball playoffs because of how the PIAA Class 6A bracket shakes out. Hames helped the Raiders reach the WPIAL final, but they lost to Hempfield 1-0.

Hames Earns Gatorade Honor for Second Straight Year

Despite the Spartans stealing the districts only spot at states, Hames' excellence throughout the year was awarded. The Clemson recruit was chosen as the Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight year.

Dominant Numbers Define the 2025 Season

Hames reached the 900-strikeout mark for her career while racking up a 17-3 record. Hames finished with a .48 ERA and struck out 279 batters this season.

Power at the Plate Complements Pitching Mastery

Hames was also excellent at the plate. She had a .487 batting average, hit seven home runs and drove in 18 runs.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania