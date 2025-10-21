Seven-Win Pennsylvania Football Team Cancels Remainder of 2025 Season
A series of injuries have left one Pennsylvania high school football team without enough healthy players to continue on.
Mount Union High School, which sits at 7-2 overall on the year, has put an end to the 2025 season.
After winning six straight following a loss in late August, the Trojans were topped by Claysburg-Kimmel last week. They had one game remaining on the schedule, a meeting with Meyersdale Area this Friday night.
The team released a statement through their football program page after news broke by WTAJ which noted that the roster has been cut to just 11-to-12 players available to practice last week.
School Releases Statement on Decision to Cancel Season
“Due to a combination of inuries and a significantly depleted roster, Mount Unon Varsity Football will not compete in the remaining games of the 2025 season. This difficult decision was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our top priority.”
The post continued, saying, “We are incredibly proud of the effort, resilience and commitment shown by our players and coaching staff this year. Thank you to our families, fans and community for your unwavering support. We look forward to returning stronger next season.”
Quarterback Nasir Collins was having a strong junior season, throwing for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns while running for 1,635 yards and 22 more TDs. He will be one of several key players set to return next year for the Trojans, who went 8-3 in 2024.
Of note, stats listed on MaxPreps had just a handful of seniors who contributed this year to the Mount Union team.