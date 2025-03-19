Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to host major Pennsylvania Week 2 matchup
When the 2025 high school football rolls around in Pennsylvania, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will be home to a marquee Week 2 matchup.
The catch is it will be a in-state matchup between two Ohio powerhouses.
According to The WPIAL Edition via X, the Central Catholic Vikings will be taking on Woodland Hills Wolverines on Sep. 6th (Saturday) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff time is officially set for 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic made a run all the way to the PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association) Class 6A state championship but fell, 35-6, against St. Joseph's Prep.
Last season, Woodland Hills finished 8-3 in 2024 and in their matchup against Pittsburgh Central Catholic, fell 54-14.
