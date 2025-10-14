Eagles vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Philadelphia Eagles got off to an impressive 4-0 start to their season, but have since lost two straight, losing in an upset to both the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. They'll try to bounce back when they take on a Minnesota Vikings team that's coming off a BYE.
The Vikings sit at 3-2 on the year, but there are still questions around their quarterback. J.J. McCarthy is listed as questionable at this point of the week, so will we see Carson Wentz make another start on Sunday?
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC clash.
Eagles vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles -2 (-110)
- Vikings +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles -130
- Vikings +108
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-109)
- UNDER 43.5 (-112)
Eagles vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Eagles Record: 4-2
- Vikings Record: 3-2
Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Eagles are 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Eagles' last nine games
- Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games
- Eagles have won eight straight games vs. NFC North opponents
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Vikings' last five games
- Vikings are 1-6-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC East opponents
Eagles vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Quinyon Mitchell, CB - Questionable
- Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable
- Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable
- Grant Calcaterra, TE - Questionable
- Charley Hughlett, LS - IR
Vikings Injury Report
- Ben Yurosek, TE - Questionable
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB - Questionable
- Carson Wentz, QB - Questionable
- J.J. McCarthy, QB - Questionable
- Blake Cashman, LB - IR-R
Eagles vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch
Saquon Barkley, RB - Philadelphia Eagles
The defending Offensive Player of the Year has struggled through the first six games of the 2025 player. He has managed to record just 325 rushing yards, averaging only 3.4 yards per carry. If the Eagles want to get back to their 2024 form, they need to find a way to get Barkley to produce throughout the season.
Eagles vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Eagles:
As dire as things look for the Philadelphia Eagles right now, I'm ready to buy low on this team. I could not be more out on the Minnesota Vikings, who I believe to be the most overvalued team in the betting market right now. The Vikings' offense has to choose between Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, neither of whom has looked competent for the majority of this season. Their offense ranks just 27th in the league in both EPA per play and DVOA.
Defensively, the Vikings can be run on. They have allowed 4.5 yards per carry this season and rank 25th in opponent rush EPA. If the Eagles can finally re-establish their rushing attack, they're going to be in a great spot to win and cover.
Pick: Eagles -2 (-110) via Caesars
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!