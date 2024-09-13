Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football scores, Week 4 updates
The Pennsylvania high school football season has hit Week 4 with more than 250 games on the schedule.
This week's slate features a pair of games between teams in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25, as No. 8 Nazareth goes on the road to No. 22 Freedom and No. 15 Malvern Prep hosts No. 20 Roman Catholic.
LIVE PENNSYLVANIA HS FOOTBALL SCORES I HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA POWER 25
Prior to the week, we unveiled the latest edition of the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25, which Peters Township keep hold of the No. 1 spot.
And now you can find out how the Top 25 in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25 fared in Week 3.
HOW THE HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 4
1. Peters Township, McMurray (3-0)
vs. Trinity
2. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (2-0)
vs. North Hills
3. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (1-1)
IDLE
4. North Allegheny, Wexford (3-0)
at Hempfield Area
5. Manheim Township, Lancaster (3-0)
at Plymouth Whitemarsh
6. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (3-0)
at Haverford School, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
7. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (2-0)
vs. East St. Louis (Illinois), Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
8. Nazareth (3-0)
at No. 22 Freedom
9. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (1-2)
vs. Mount Lebanon
10. Harrisburg (2-1)
vs. Chambersburg, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
11. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (2-1)
vs. Cedar Cliff
12. Aliquippa (1-0)
vs. Mars
13. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (3-0)
vs. Avonworth
14. Bethel Park (3-0)
vs. West Mifflin
15. Malvern Prep (1-1)
vs. No. 19 Roman Catholic
16. Parkland, Allentown (2-1)
at Pleasant Valley, Thursday, 7:00 p.m.
17. Belle Vernon (1-0)
at McKeesport
18. Upper St. Clair (3-0)
at Hampton
19. State College (2-1)
at Cumberland Valley
20. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (3-0)
at No. 15 Malvern Prep
21. Central York (2-1)
at Spring Grove
22. Freedom, Bethlehem (3-0)
vs. No. 8 Nazareth
23. Springfield (3-0)
vs. Penncrest
24. Central Bucks South, Warrington (3-0)
at Central Bucks East
25. Erie Cathedral Prep (3-0)
vs. Warren
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa
Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
-- High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visitsi.com/high-school.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App