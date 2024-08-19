Top quarterbacks in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We will begin by looking at the state's top quarterbacks.
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLivePA to discuss the other quarterbacks worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Semaj Beals, jr., Roman Catholic
Beals had a big sophomore season for Roman Catholic, throwing for 2,881 yards and 29 touchdowns. His numerous Division I offers include Alabama, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Drew Branstetter, sr., Camp Hill
A Class 2A all-state selection last fall, Branstetter piled up 44 total touchdowns while throwing for 3,394 yards and rushing for 393. He was the second-leading passer in all of 2A.
Eddie Corkery, sr., State College
Corkery didn’t take a single sack as a junior while throwing for 2,170 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has the ability to attack down the field while throwing with precision.
Nolan DiLucia, jr., Peters Township
DiLucia guided Peters Township to the program’s first WPIAL title last fall, passing for 3,111 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also ran for 489 yards and eight more scores en route to Class 5A all-state and WPIAL 5A player of the year honors.
Peyton Falzone, jr., Nazareth
Falzone, a four-star prospect, threw for 2,527 yards and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore while also running for 447 yards and 10 TDs. The 6-foot-5 phenom committed to Virginia Tech over the summer.
Jase Ferguson, sr., Central Clarion
One of the state’s best dual-threat quarterbacks, Ferguson entered his senior season with 7,045 career passing yards, 97 passing touchdowns, 1,413 rushing yards and 21 rushing TDs. He was a Class 2A all-state selection last fall after putting up 2,698 passing yards, 868 rushing yards and 56 total TDs.
Jalen Harris, jr., Chester
An electric playmaker behind center, Harris followed up a fabulous freshman campaign by compiling 1,938 yards of total offense and 27 total touchdowns. His offers include Kent State and UConn.
Luke Kosko, sr., Thomas Jefferson
Splitting time with established starter Brody Evans last season, Kosko threw for 996 yards and nine touchdowns. He has the keys to the offense as a senior for a promising Thomas Jefferson squad. Kosko, who also stars in center field for the Jaguars, is committed to Cincinnati for baseball.
Blayze Myers, sr., McDowell
In his first season as a starter, Myers lit it up for McDowell. The dual-threat signal-caller passed for 2,686 yards and 34 touchdowns last fall while running for 256 more yards and five scores.
Carson Nagle, sr., Bald Eagle
A Class 2A all-state selection in football and baseball, Nagle threw for 3,569 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior. He entered his senior season with 8,276 career passing yards and 85 TDs. Nagle is committed to Lock Haven.
Madden Patrick, sr., Danville
Patrick earned Class 3A all-state honors last fall after throwing for 3,289 yards and 49 touchdowns. Both marks were school records. The dual-threat quarterback also ran for four scores.
Jaivin Peel, so., Western Beaver
Peel set the WPIAL freshman passing record last season with 2,889 yards. He finished the year with 33 touchdown throws.
Deante Ruffin, sr., Neumann-Goretti
A transfer from Winslow Township in New Jersey, Ruffin is a dual-threat quarterback who accounted for 24 touchdowns as a junior. He committed to Kent State over the summer.
Stone Saunders, sr., Bishop McDevitt
The 2022 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, Saunders entered his senior season with 10,142 career passing yards, 156 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions. The four-star Kentucky commit threw for 3,522 yards and 56 TDs en route to Class 4A all-state honors a season ago.
Gavin Sidwar, jr., La Salle College
Sidwar was a breakout performer as a sophomore, throwing for 2,439 yards and 29 touchdowns. He committed to Rutgers in July.
Xavier Stearn, jr., Germantown Academy
Standing 6-foot-5 with a big arm, Stearn compiled 2,226 passing yards and 21 touchdowns last fall. Both marks were school records.
Braylon Wagner, jr., Redbank Valley
A Class 1A all-state performer as a sophomore, Wagner threw for 3,045 yards and 46 touchdowns while leading Redbank Valley to the state semifinals. He also rushed for eight TDs.
Cam Walter, jr., Woodland Hills
Walter threw for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman and was even better last fall, putting up 1,653 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three interceptions. The talented athlete also stars in basketball and baseball for Woodland Hills.
Jonah Williamson, jr., Trinity
Another Division I prospect in football and baseball, Williams is an electric dual-threat quarterback on the gridiron. He ran for 1,002 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore while throwing for 1,860 yards and 15 TDs.
Matt Zollers, sr., Spring-Ford
The No. 6 national senior quarterback prospect according to 247Sports, Zollers blew up as a junior with 2,917 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to just two interceptions. The Class 6A all-state selection also scored seven TDs on the ground. He committed to Missouri in April.
