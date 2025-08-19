Tyler Boyd Returns Home as Clairton Unveils Renovated Stadium Bearing His Name
Tyler Boyd will be a part of what should be a fun week for the Clairton football program.
Boyd, who played nine seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans, will be on-hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the Bears new stadium, which will bear his name.
Clairton, through a combination of donations and a taxpayer bond, spent nearly $10 million to renovate Neal Brown Stadium, which has been the Bears home since 1930. The new Tyler Boyd Stadium will has a new synthetic turf field, a new grandstand in place of the old concrete one which was taken down and upgrades were made to the scoreboard, electrical system and press box.
Boyd Was a Destroyer at Clairton
The Bears had a long history of success in Western Pennsylvania. But Clairton was never as dominant on the state level as when Boyd played. The Bears went 63-1 during his four seasons with the program. Clairton won four of the program’s 14 WPIAL crowns during that stretch.
The Bears also won the PIAA Class A championships four consecutive years, from 2009-12. During Boyd’s senior season, he rushed for 2,584 yards and scored 51 total touchdowns. Widely considered the No. 1 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania from the Class of 2013, Boyd set WPIAL career records for touchdowns (117) and points (774).
Happy to Be at Home
Due to the renovations at its home stadium, Clairton played its home games at nearby Thomas Jefferson last year. Having to travel for their games didn’t slow down the Bears.
Clairton finished 13-1 last season and reached the WPIAL Class A championship game. The Bears lost to defending champions Fort Cherry, 21-20, at Acrisure Stadium.
Boyd Still Hoping for a Landing Spot in NFL
Once Boyd left Clairton, he was a star at Pitt. He was then drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent eight years with the franchise. Boyd finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2018 and 2019.
Boyd appeared in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals, catching five passes for 48 yards in a loss to the Rams. Boyd played last season with the Titans, but is currently a free agent.
He would like to play again this season.
Clairton Will Open the Season with Strong Challenge
The Bears will open their new stadium by testing themselves against a Class 3A opponent, Imani Christian. The Saints, who won their first 11 games last season before being toppled by Avonworth in the WPIAL semifinals.
Imani Christian returns highly-sought after recruits Gabe Jenkins and David Davis. Clairton has a strong sophomore of their own, Brandon Murphy.
Both teams will get a good feel for where they stand.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo