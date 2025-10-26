University Prep Wins Pittsburgh City League Title
University Prep ripped the mantle of City League champions away from three-time defending champion Westinghouse Saturday afternoon at Cupples Stadium.
The Wildcats won in dominant fashion, shutting out the Bulldogs, 26-0. University Prep (7-2) showed everything they were capable of taking the crown from Westinghouse (6-4) a few weeks back, when they tripped up the Bulldogs, 20-14.
This was University Prep's first City League title since 2018. This was the first time Westinghouse had been shutout since it lost 14-0 to Allderdice in the City League semifinals on Oct. 30, 2021.
Wildcats passing attack produces quickly
Unviersity Prep reaped the benefits of the chemistry between quarterback Dai'Mere Adair and Zion Hauser. Late in the first quarter, Hauser hauled in a pass long the sideline and was able to go 35 yards for a score.
In the second quarter, Hauser caught another pass along the sideline and went 41 yards for a score.
Hauser had 104 receiving yards at halftime.
University Prep strikes twice in fourth
The Wildcats were able to break a long lull in the scoring by blocking a Westinghouse punt. University Prep scored on the next play when Me'laun Stamper scored on a 3-yard run. Stamper wrapped up the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run.
What's next?
University Prep, which is a Class 4A school, will have to play a subregional playoff game against an opponent from District 9 before possibly advancing to face the District 10 champion in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Nov. 14 at a site and time to be determined.
Westinghouse will have to play a subregional opponent from District 5 before possibly entering the PIAA Class 1A playoffs in the quarterfinals against the District 6 champion.
The Bulldogs, who were the PIAA 2A runner-up in 2023 and 2024, lost to Bishop Guilfoyle in the state quarterfinals last season.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo