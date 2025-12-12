Bailey White Moves Into Second place All-Time on Allderdice Girls Basketball Scoring List
Allderdice senior guard Bailey White is closing in on knocking off Mary Myers as the school's all-time leading scorer. White scored 31 points Tuesday night to help the Dragons improve to 4-1 with a non-conference win over Moon.
White now has 1,636 points for her career, moving her past Dayna Greenfield for second in school history. She is only 71 points away from setting the school's all-time mark, which has stood since 1980.
Who is Mary Myers?
Mary Myers, Allderdice's all-time leading scorer with 1,707 points, had a strong career with the Dragons before playing collegiately for Kansas. Myers, who played for the Jayhawks from 1981 to 1985, still has the fifth-most assists in a season for a senior at Kansas.
Myers handed out 137 assists during the 1984-85 season. Myers is only one of three players from Pennsylvania to ever play for Kansas. One of the only other woman from Pennsylvania to play for the Jayhawks was Robbin Smith, who also played in the Pittsburgh City League at Schenley.
In high school, Myers was chosen as an All-American by Paradae and Adidas. Myers helped Kansas win the Big 8 Conference championship in 1981.
White has helped Dragons reach the top
Allderdice are the two-time defending City League champions. The Dragons won a regional playoff game and earned an opportunity to host a PIAA Class 6A playoff game. Allderdice lost in the first round to Canon-McMillan.
White scored a game-high 24 points in the City League championship game and was named the MVP of the game for the second consecutive season.
White averaged 22.5 points per game last season.
Dragons look to get back to PIAA Tournament
Allderdice already collected on title this season, beating Connellsville and Laurel Highlands to win the Laurel Highlands' tournament. At the Play 4 Mae Showcase at Woodland Hills, the Dragons split a pair of games with Penn-Trafford and West Mifflin.
Because there are only six schools in the City League, Allderdice's conference games won't start until Dec. 22 when it travels to Carrick.
The Dragons will have a few important tests still left in non-conference play. Allderdice's matchup with McDowell on Jan. 3 is a possible preview of subregional play.
The Dragons will also have to take on Bethel Park at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic Dec. 20 at Ambridge and a game against defending WPIAL Class 5A champion Oakland Catholic Jan. 10 at home.
