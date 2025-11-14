Notre Dame vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Two top 25 teams are set to face off at Acrisure Stadium on Friday. No. 10 Notre Dame will visit No. 23 Pittsburgh as a 10.5-point favorite ahead of the weekend. Both teams are riding impressive winning streaks, but only one can improve its standing by the end of this meeting.
The Fighting Irish have climbed all the way back into the top 10 after losing their first two games of the season and star running back Jeremiyah Love has powered the offense with 14 total touchdowns during his team’s seven-game winning streak. Notre Dame’s defense is elite as well, but the Panthers have a borderline top-five offense that sits atop the ACC with an average of 39.7 points per game.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame: +18.5 (-110)
- Pittsburgh: -18.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame: -430
- Pittsburgh: +330
Total: 55.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 15
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN3
- Notre Dame: 7-2
- Pittsburgh: 7-2
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love: Love has tallied at least 85 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in three of his last four games. Only two FBS players can top his rushing touchdown total (13) at this point in the season. The workhorse running back is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and could be in for a challenge against the ACC’s top run defense.
Pittsburgh
Mason Heintschel: Heintschel is undefeated as a starter and has thrown for 727 yards with two passing touchdowns and a pair of picks in his last two outings. The true freshman has thrown for more than 300 yards in four games this season and might be in for the toughest defensive matchup of his young collegiate career.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
Notre Dame has one of the country’s most dynamic running backs and a strong defense, but is just 4-4-1 against the spread despite its winning streak. The Fighting Irish have a clear path to win this game, but Pittsburgh’s quarterback play can help the underdogs stay within 10 points.
The Panthers are 7-2 against the spread overall this year but are a perfect 5-0 against the spread with Heintschel starting. They’re 4-1 against the spread at home in 2025 and only didn’t cover in a pair of games Heintschel didn’t see action in.
Pittsburgh is explosive on offense and Texas is the only FBS team that’s given up fewer rushing yards than the Panthers. Back the home team against the spread.
PICK: Pittsburgh +10.5 (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
