Vote for the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week - Setp. 29, 2025
It’s hard to believe that there is only a month remaining in the high school football season. Week Five featured a number of strong performances around the state of Pennsylvania.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Matt Sieg of Fort Cherry.
Here’s a look at some of the best performances from last weekend’s games. Vote on who you think had the best game. Voting ends Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Dante Carr, Minersville Miners
Carr, a UFC commit, threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns to help the Miners knock off Marian Catholic, 38-7. Cary also ran for 146 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown for Minersville.
Nolan DiLucia, Peters Township Indians
DiLucia put his best foot forward during a back-and-forth battle with Upper St. Clair. The Indians were able to stay undefeated with a 24-20 win in the battle of two teams in Pittsburgh’s suburban suburbs.
DiLucia finished with 277 passing and threw for two scores for Peters Township.
Luke Hosband, Bald Eagle Eagles
Hosband caught eight passes for 103 yards and scored two touchdowns to help Bald Eagle beat Bellefonte 19-14 to win the Curtin Bowl. Hosband also completed a pass for 57 yards.
Zahir Ismaeli, Westinghouse Bulldogs
Imaeli, a sophomore, helped Westinghouse clinch a share of the City League championship with a 44-16 win over Allderdice. Isameli threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Jack Kenneff, Manheim Township Blue Streaks
The Blue Streaks didn’t need Kenneff to throw much against J.P. McCaskey. But when Kenneff did have the opportunity to throw, he made the most of it. Kenneff was 8-of-9 for 189 yards with four touchdown passes to help Manheim Township roll to a 56-21 win.
Jake Kissell, Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders
Kissell carried the load for the Marauders during their win over Tyrone. He finished with a game-high 116 rushing yards. He also completed 5 of his 7 passes for 51 yards and a score.
Connor Kulka, State College Little Lions
Kulka helped the Little Lions roll to a 41-13 win over Central Dauphin. He threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns for State College.
Eric Novosel, Kane Wolves
Novosel scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left to help Kane knock off Smethport, 28-22. Novosel passed for 202 yards and threw a touchdown pass. He also ran the ball 14 times for 88 yards.
Logan Penley, Eisenhower Knights
Penley ran for 126 yards and scored three touchdowns. This helped Eisenhower collect its fifth consecutive win, 48-6, over Union City.
Wyatt Sparbanie, Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Sparbanie piled up the yardage and points on the scoreboard during a 48-19 win over Riverside. He scored seven touchdowns and ran for 265 yards to help Western Beaver trip up Riverside, 48-19.
A’mar Woodson, Neumann-Goretti Saints
Woodson scored a pair of touchdowns for the Saints, who improved to 3-2. Neumann-Gorretti is 1-1 in league play.
Kevin Vincent, Holy Cross Crusaders
The Crusaders needed everything Vincent could give them. He carried the ball 28 times for 353 yards and scored five touchdowns. Holy Cross was able to find just enough offense to beat Holy Redeemer, 44-38.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.