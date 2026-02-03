Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - Feb. 3, 2026
It’s hard to believe, but the playoffs for winter sports are already under way. The wrestling enthusiasts get the first go at the team playoffs, with districts determining their team champions and the PIAA playoffs getting underway.
But that doesn’t mean that everything else has slowed down across Pennsylvania. There are also plenty of basketball teams jockeying for positions in the playoffs. Take a look at a few athletes who stood out from the rest last week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nathan Schanbacher of North Hills.
Vote on who you think should be Pennsylvania high school athlete of the week. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order by their last name.
Sal Colangelo, Franklin Regional Panthers
Colangelo helped the Panthers wrap up their fourth WPIAL Class AAA team championship with a 31-27 win over Westmoreland County rival Norwin. Colangelo won his match 5-3 at 107 pounds, picking up a takedown in the second period.
Emerson Gunther, Council Rock South Golden Hawks
Gunther scored eight of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Golden Hawks rally to a win over Bensalem.
Brandt Harer, Montgomery Red Raiders
Harer, a Rutgers commit, pinned Mifflinburg’s Lane Kenamond in 30 seconds to help the Red Raiders win the District 4 Class 2A team title. It was the first team duals title in school history.
Ava Kopetskie, Liberty Hurricanes
Kopetskie broke a school record that had stood for 39 years last week. She surpassed the school’s career scoring mark set by Warren West, who finished with 1,486 points by scoring 12 points in a loss to Easton.
Emma Larkin, Geibel Catholic Gators
Larkin, who has already topped 2,000 points for her career, scored 62 points in a win over Mapletown.
Marascio finished with a game-high 15 points to help the Patriots complete a season sweep over rival Central Bucks West.
Ev Maines, Clearfield Bison
Maines scored 31 points to help Clearfield beat Brookville in non-section action. It was two points short of a career high for Maines.
Nate Schimelfenig, West Scranton Invaders
Schimelfenig scored 40 points to help the Invaders beat Delaware Valley on Saturday. Schimelfenig made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points in the first half.
