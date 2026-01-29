Iowa Girls High School State Tournaments Receive Broadcast Extension
The future of Iowa girls high school state tournaments in terms of broadcast coverage is locked in for the foreseeable future.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa PBS announced a new agreement to air state championships through 2031, with options to extend the joint coverage through 2035.
Iowa PBS will continue to broadcast girls state championship finals in volleyball, basketball and softball under the extended agreement, which goes into effect starting in January 2026. They will also air girls wrestling championships for the first time, which marks the first-ever statewide television coverage in Iowa of the sport.
All 99 Iowa Counties Will Have Access To Iowa GIrls High School State Championship Events
Through broadcast and streaming, the partnership allows students, families, schools and communities in all of Iowa’s 99 counties to receive free coverage of the championships.
“For generations, Iowa PBS has played a vital role in bringing championship moments into homes across the state,” Iowa PBS executive director and general manager Andrew Batt said in a press release. “Extending our partnership with the IGHSAU ensures Iowa student-athletes can compete for a state championship in front of a statewide audience.”
Erin Gerlich, executive director of the IGHSAU, said they are “thrilled to continue our partnership with Iowa PBS.”
IGHSAU Calls Iowa PBS 'Tremendous Partner"
“Iowa PBS has been a tremendous partner in elevating the Iowa Girl through its high-quality coverage,” Gerlich said, “and we are excited to see that commitment extend to the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Championships.”
The contract is separate from the one Iowa PBS holds with the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the governing body of boys state championship events in Iowa high school athletics.
In addition to broadcast coverage, the IGHSAU championship events will be available on Iowa PBS digital platforms, allowing for even more options for audiences to watch across not only the state of Iowa, but beyond.