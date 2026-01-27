Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - Jan. 16, 2026
The cold sweeping across Pennsylvania may have an impact on the schedule for high school sports, but it hasn’t tempered the sports performance athletes around the state have been able to perform.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Amon Hawthorne of Penn Hills.
Vote on which athlete you think had the best week. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order by their last name. Voting concludes at on Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nico Antoniacci, Riverside Vikings
Antoniacci, a sophomore guard, hit the 1,000-point mark a few weeks ago. He scored 43 points during a win last week to help the Vikings beat Holy Cross, 95-81.
Eric James, Obama Academy Eagles
James made a jump shot in the final three seconds to help the Eagles halt Knoch’s 14-game winning streak during the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at North Hills. James finished with a team-high 12 points for the Eagles.
Jenna Kophazy, Warren Dragons
Kophazy collected the 118-pound championship at the Bald Eagle Tournament. Kophazy, who won two matches via pinfall and another by tech fall, beat Towanada’s Kaylen Sluyter 6-0 in the final. Kophazy, a senior, now has a career-best for wins in a season with 19.
Aiden McKee, Warrior Run Defenders
McKee went over 1,000 rebounds for his career when he finished with 15 rebounds during a way over Loyalsock. McKee, who already had gone over the 1,000-point plateau, also blocked six shots in the win.
Nathan Schanbacher, North Hills Indians
Schanbacher made five 3-pointers and finished with 34 points to help the Indians pick up a home win over Penn Hills. The Indians had two players reach 30 points, as Jackson Long also added 30 in a 76-71 win.
Chase Simbeck, Elk County Catholic Crusaders
Simbeck made five 3-pointers to help the Crusaders beat Clarion, 52-23. Simbeck finished with 19 points in the win.
Max Spaulding, Cathedral Prep Ramblers
Spaulding won the Frank Freguson Brooke Classic in Brooke, West Virginia. Along the way, he collected his 100th career win. Spaulding hit 100 wins in the 285-pound semifinals, when he won in overtime and collected a pin in the tournament final.
Riley Stephans, Plum Mustangs
Stephans averaged 27.7 points per game in three wins for the Mustangs against Armstrong, Shaler and Burrell. Plum has won eight consecutive games.
T.J. Valletti, Springfield Delco Cougars
Valetti scored 14 points, handed out eight assists and had five assists for Springfield. The Cougars junior guard made the game-winning free throw to help Springfield beat Lower Merion by one point.
Makenna Weimert, Hollidaysburg Golden Tigers
Weimert scored a game-high 32 points and helped Hollidaysburg beat Bishop McCort, 61-52.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.