Vote: Who Is the Pennsylvania High School Football Player in Week? - Sept. 15, 2025
There was plenty of good action during a warm Friday night around Pennsylvania. Many players made their mark on the game with strong performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Myles Koser of Columbia Montour Vo-Tech.
Here’s a look at a few of the best performances from around the state. Vote on who had the best performance in Week 3.
James Armstong, Hopewell Vikings
Armstrong wasn’t able to help the Vikings find a way past Beaver Friday night. But no one can say Armstrong didn’t leave everything out on the field. He accounted for 609 yards of total offense in a 51-50 loss.
Armstrong passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 22 times for 263 yards and scored twice.
Alante Caceres, Central Dauphin East Panthers
Caceres ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns to help the Panthers even their record with a 27-7 win over Carlisle.
Xavier Carter, Lewisburg Green Dragons
Carter passed for 170 yards and threw three touchdown passes to help lead the Green Dragons in a 36-0 win over Hughesville. Carter also scored on a 1-yard run.
Torin Evans, Susquehanna Township Indians
Evans found the endzone plenty during a battle of unbeaten teams. He passed for 192 yards and threw three touchdowns passes to help the Indians smack West Perry, 55-7. Evans also ran for 137 yards and scored twice.
Max Gallagher, Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights
Gallagher finished with 132 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on 23 carries. The Falcons Knights improved to 4-0 for the first time in the program’s history.
Grant Johnson, Gettysburg Warriors
Johnson threw for 161 yards and three touchdown passes to help Gettysburg knocked off Northern York 36-21.
Jake Kissell, Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders
Kissell finished with 158 yards and four touchdowns for the Marauders. He also had two sacks to help Bishop Guilfoyle beat Huntingdon 38-14.
Will McPartland, Scranton Prep Cavaliers
McPartland returned from an ACL injury from last season in what turned out to be a wild contest. He ran for 168 yards and scored five touchdowns. McPartland added 237 through the air and tossed two touchdown passes.
Scranton Prep rallied from a 31-7 deficit to beat Delaware Valley.
Landon Moser, Mifflinburg Wildcats
Moser scored four touchdowns to help the Wildcats roll to a win over Mountoursville.
Skyler Sadowski, Fort LeBoeuf Bison
The Bison improved to 3-1 by knocking off previously unbeaten Northeast. Fort LeBoeuf was able to lean on Sadowski, who scored three touchdowns.
