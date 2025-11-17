Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week - Nov. 17, 2025
There was plenty of dramatics around the Pennsylvania high school football team as many people battled through the district playoffs. However, there were some schools that had to persevere through the early rounds of the state playoffs.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Patrick Cahill of Allentown Central Catholic.
Expect the performances to continue to shine as the team’s pursue a spot in the PIAA finals at Cumberland Valley High School. Here’s a few options from around the state for player of the week. Voting ends Nov. 23rd at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Brayden Andrews, Southern Columbia Tigers
The Tigers blitzed defending state champion Troy to claim the District 4 Class 2A crown. Andrews and the running game was a large part of the win. Andrews finished with 175 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns.
Marques Council Jr., Aliquippa Quips
The Quips collected their 21st WPIAL title in impressive fashion by knocking off highly-regarded McKeesport 21-12 Saturday at Pine-Richland. Council completed 9 of 14 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Council also ran for 50 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Torin Evans, Susquehanna Township Indians
Evans scrambled around the pocket to find plenty of time to deliver a knockout blow against Wyomissing. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Josh Nengite as time expired to help Susquehanna Township protect its perfect record.
Evans passed for 221 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 112 yards in the 37-35 win.
Josiah Gray, North Pocono Trojans
Gray scored three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards in a wild win over Bishop Shanahan. The Trojans had to score 20 points in the fourth quarter to pick up a 40-36 win.
Maddox Jarzynski, Trinity Shamrocks
Jarzynski was a reliable target for the Shamrocks during a matchup with Berks Catholic. He caught 10 passes for 111 yards and scored two touchdowns to help Trinity claim a district championship.
Yousef Kanan, Sharon Tigers
Kanan kicked a field goal with 28 seconds remaining to help Sharon knock off Hickory, 20-17, in the District 10 3A title game. Kanan’s kick was from 35 yards out.
Carter Muth, Hollidaysburg Golden Tigers
The Golden Tigers fell behind by 21 points in the first quarter of a PIAA Class 5A playoff game to Delaware Valley. Hollidayburg’s offense didn’t allow the deficit to linger long. The Golden Tigers rallied to win 56-42.
Muth ran for 281 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Golden Tigers.
Deon Lovelace-Pompey, Clairton Bears
The Bears are headed back to the WPIAL Class 1A title game after knocking off Bishop Canevine, 42-22. Lovelace-Pompey ran for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns.
D’Antae Sheffey, State College Little Lions
Sheffey carried the ball 13 times and scored four first-half touchdowns to help State College roll by Wilkes-Barre in a Class 6A state playoff game.
Gavin Sidwar, La Salle College Explorers
The Explorers knocked off the Philadelphia Public League champion Imhotep Charter 31-16 to win the District 12 6A championship. Gavin Sidwar had a big day passing for La Salle College, passing for 371 yards and three touchdowns.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
