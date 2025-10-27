Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 26, 2025
The last week of the Pennsylvania football season provided a number of programs an opportunity to get a boost in confidence. Many of the programs who closed the season on a strong note hope that good fortune will carry on into the postseason.
Congratulations to last week's winner: D'Antae Sheffey of State College.
Here’s a look at some of the top performances from this past week. Vote on who you think had the best weekend.
Dai’Mere Adair, University Prep Wildcats
Adair passed for 229 yards and threw two touchdown passes to help the Wildcats win the City League championship. University Prep halted Westinghouse’s three-year reign at the top.
Mason Campagna, Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs
Campagna helped the Bulldogs score 34 points in the second half to help Claysburg-Kimmel surge past Everett. Campagna passed for 178 yards and threw three touchdown passes.
Campagna also ran for 160 yards and scored twice.
Jonah Ganoe, Smethport Hubbers
Ganoe ran for 226 yards and scored twice to help Smethport beat Cameron County. It helped the Hubbers average an earlier loss to Cameron County and close the season by winning four of their last six games after opening 0-4.
Juelz Johnson, Farrell Steelers
Johnson ran for 112 yards to help Farrell trip up Cathedral Prep. Johnson scored three touchdowns in the win.
Griffin Morral, Wellsboro Hornets
Morral completed 7-of-8 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns to help Wellsboro take down rival North Penn-Mansfield, 48-10. He also ran for 196 yards and on 16 carries and scored a touchdown.
Cole Ordway, Easton Rovers
Ordway set a program record by scoring seven times to help Easton improve to 10-0. Ordway helped the Rovers topple Nazareth, 51-14.
Antonio Perkins, Burrell Buccaneers
Perkins and the Buccaneers needed a win over Deer Lakes to put forward its best case for a wild card to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. Perkins set a school record by rushing for 360 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns to help Burrell win 48-41.
Perkins also set a school record for touchdowns in a game with seven. He also ran a kick and punt back for a score. Perkins also intercepted a pass on defense.
Isaac Ryon, Lackawanna Trail Lions
Ryon scored five touchdowns and piled up 370 rushing yards. Lackawanna Trail built a 27-0 halftime lead before rolling to a 40-14 win over Riverside. Lackawanna Trail won the Lackawanna Conference Division 3 title for the third consecutive year.
Liam Taylor, Haverford Fords
Taylor rushed for 241 yards and scored four touchdowns to help Haverford beat Conestoga.
Ty’Meere Wilkerson, Berwick Bulldogs
Wilkerson helped Berwick improve to 10-0 with a strong rushing performance. Berwick ran for 215 yards and scored four touchdowns on 11 carries.
