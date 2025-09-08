Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 8, 2025
Here's a look at some of the best performances around the state from Week 2 of the Pennsylvania high school football slate.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamere Christian of the Richland Rams.
Aiden Bliss, Port Allegany Gators
Bliss made plays all over the field in a matchup of the two best returning teams in District IX from last season. He ran for 201 yards on 18 carries, his 18th consecutive 100-yard game, and scored three rushing touchdowns. He also threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Veilleux to help Port Allegany beat Central Clarion and move to 3-0.
Mason Boyer, Trinity Shamrocks
Boyer completed 75 percent of his passes to help the Shamrocks take down Big Spring. He finished with 178 passing yards and threw three touchdowns.
Nick Bradley, Abington Heights Comets
Bradley helped Abington Heights pick up a 40-28 win in a non-league game against Dallas. Bradley passed for 226 yards and tossed two touchdown passes. He also scored a rushing touchdown and finished with 51 yards on the ground.
Ayden Corbett, Warren Dragons
Corbett, who only had 80 rushing yards during the first two weeks, broke free in the second half for a run that helped end the Dragons’ 24-game losing streak. Corbett scored on a 48-yard touchdown run to help Warren beat Franklin, 14-6, on the road.
Maverik Foster, Twin Valley Raiders
Foster threw a 60-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 35 yards for a score. Complete stats were unavailable online, but Twin Valley rolled to a 67-20 win over Simon Gratz.
Myles Koser, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech Rams
Koser completed 8 of his 12 passes for 246 yards to help the Rams pick up a win. He also threw five touchdown passes.
Jaiyon Lewis, Harrisburg Cougars
Lewis scored the game-winning touchdown for the Cougars in a double overtime win over State College.
Xavier Richardson, Forest Hills Rangers
Richardson helped spearhead a wild comeback for the Rangers during a 22-18 win over Penn Cambria. Richardson, a quarterback, scored on a 7-yard run with 59 seconds remaining, which was Forest Hills’ second touchdown in the final 3:26 of the game.
Richardson ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Dimitri Velisaris, Avonworth Antelopes
Velisaris took on a heavy workload for the Antelopes, who picked up a memorable 23-7 win over Aliquippa at The Pit. He carried the ball 33 times for 167 yards and scored two touchdowns for Avonworth.