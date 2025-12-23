Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania Winter Sports Girls Athlete of the Week - Dec. 23, 2025
Girls wrestling provides many wrestlers with a chance to make history as programs quickly grow across the state. In girls basketball, many athletes are approaching and attempting to take down records that have stood for decades. There have been many strong performances over the past week that saw athletes register strong performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Coral Prosser of Berlin Brothersvalley basketball.
Here are a few to consider for athlete of the week.
All athletes are listed by alphabetical order by their last name.
Mia Helsel, Clearfield girls basketball
Helsel scored a game-high 24 points to help Clearfield knock off Penns Valley. She went past the 1,000-point plateau in her career, becoming the sixth player in school history to reach the mark.
Emma Kostelac-Turner, Trinity Shamrocks girls basketball
Kostelac-Turner scored 17 points to help Trinity get by James Buchanan.
Eliza Meersman, Plymouth Whitemarsh basketball
Meersman scored a team-high 18 points to help the Colonials beat Abington Heights. Plymouth Whitemarsh won the game despite not making a 3-pointer.
Neve O’Byrne, Garnet Valley wrestling
O’Byrne lost four matches during his freshman season where she became the first Delaware Valley girls wrestler to win a state title. Anyone hoping to knock her off as a sophomore may have a difficult hill to climb.
O’Byrne pinned all five of her opponents at the Beast of the East Tournament last week. O’Byrne is 9-0 so far this season and has won eight of those matches by pinfall.
Hayley Kolk, Neshaminy girls basketball
Kolk scored a team-high 13 points and recorded a key steal late in the game to help Neshaminy fend off Lansdale Catholic, 37-35.
Amelia Rossi, Fort LeBoeuf girls basketball
Rossi made a shot at the buzzer to help the Bison knock off Maplewood. The Tigers had surged ahead with 7 seconds remaining on a shot by Maggie Means. Rossi managed to beat the buzzer to give her 14 points for the game and the Bison a 34-33 victory.
Bailey White, Allderdice girls basketball
White scored 40 points in the Dragons’ win over Perry in a City League contest at Allderdice. White, who scored 38 points in the first half, moved past Mary Myers into first place on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Rosalia Varlotta, North Allegheny girls basketball
Varlotta scored 26 points to help the Tigers beat St. Joseph’s Catholic (Ohio) Academy at the Howland, Ohio Invitational.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.