Vote: Who is the Western Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week? (2/2/205)
Which Western Pennsylvania high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the west side of the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the week of Jan. 27-31.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Zion Moore, Belle Vernon boys basketball
Moore scored 37 points Friday night to help the Leopards beat East Allegheny 76-49. Moore hit the 2,000-point milestone for his career. He is the 39th boys basketball player in WPIAL history to reach that total.
Teegan Finucan, Knoch boys basketball
Finucan made four 3-pointers in the second half and helped Knoch beat Deer Lakes 48-45 Friday night. Finucan scored 14 points to help the Knights stay in contention for the WPIAL Section 1-4A crown.
Lukas Stead, Taylor Allderdice boys basketball
Stead finished with 17 points to help Allderdice beat second-place Obama Academy to maintain its lead atop the City League. The Dragons have won 77 consecutive games in City League play.
Ryan Shaffer, Cameron County boys basketball
Shaffer scored 19 points to help the Red Raiders beat Ridgway 62-31. Shaffer reached the 1,000-point mark and became the 10th player in school history to reach the milestone.
Donte Tisinger, Greater Johnstown boys basketball
Tisinger finished with 27 points Friday night to break the school’s all-time scoring record. He now has 1,735 points.
Madi Pullen, Oakland Catholic girls basketball
Pullen made a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Eagles beat North Catholic 39-37. It was the first time North Catholic lost a section game since 2016, a streak that stretched 112 games.
Kendall Berger, Norwin girls basketball
Berger scored a team-high 17 points to help the Knights beat Upper St. Clair 56-47 on Monday.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.