Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson wrestling

Shaw pulled off a major upset during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, beating Daniel Zepeda of Gilroy, Calif. Shaw picked up a late takedown to beat Zepeda 8-5.

Jordyn Fouse, Bishop McCort girls wrestling

Fouse won two matches to help the Pennsylvania women’s all-star team beat New Jersey during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Fouse, a three-time state champion, will wrestle collegiately at Grand Valley State.

Derrick Morton-Rivera, Father Judge boys basketball

Morton-Rivera finished with 29 points, five rebounds and six rebounds to help Father Judge win their first-ever PIAA title in Class 6A.

Stepen Smucker, Linville Hill boys basketball

Smucker scored a game-high 22 points to help the District 3 runner-up Warriors hold on for a two-point win over Sewickley Academy in the PIAA Class 2A title game.

Stephon Ashley-Wright, Neumann-Goretti boys basketball

Ashley-Wright led the Saints with 25 points to help Neumann-Goretti hold off a tough Hershey team in their backyard to win the PIAA Class 5A crown.

Courtney Wallace, Neighborhood Academy boys basketball 

Wallace helped Neighborhood Academy win its first state championship by scoring 16 points and adding 13 rebounds, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Coral Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball

Prosser, a sophomore guard, contributed 35 points, 15 rebounds and eight steals to help bring home a Class 2A title.

Lacy Kriebel, Loyalsock Township girls basketball

Kriebel shined in the Class 3A girls basketball championship game. She scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help Loyalsock beat Shady Side Academy.

Quinn Boettinger, Perkiomen Valley girls basketball

Boettinger, a Navy recruit, scored a team-high 16 points to lead Perkiomen Valley past Upper St. Clair in the PIAA Class 6A title game.

Juliette Leroux, South Fayette girls basketball

Leroux scored a team-high 16 points to help the Lions win their first-ever state title by taking down Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5A title game.

