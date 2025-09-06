Watch: Sesquenita’s Rex Wilson Delivers an Incredible Whirling, No-Look TD Toss
Blackhawks junior QB helps the Blackhawks capture their first win of 2025
It was a throw that had to be seen to be believed.
Unfortunately for Susquenita (Pa.) junior quarterback Rex Wilson, he did not see what might be one of the most incredible touchdown passes he may ever make.
With his team facing a third and goal situation, from the 12-yard line, Wilson received pressure up the middle and was spun 360-degrees by a rusher for Camp Hill. Just before the contact, Wilson whipped an arching throw toward the front right corner of the end zone that was hauled in for an amazing touchdown by Noah Griffith.
Griffith made the reception between a pair of Camp Hill defenders. The play staked the Blackhawks to a 12-0 lead and set them in motion for a huge 44-12 victory.
