Western Beaver's Jaivin Peel to transfer to The Kiski School

Western Beaver quarterback Jaivin Peel (7) looks to throw a pass towards the sideline during the second half of the Golden Beavers Midwestern Conference game against Ellwood City in Week 6 at Rich Niedbala Field. / Ethan Morrison / The Beaver County Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaivin Peel announced on X that he is transferring to play football at The Kiski School. Peel spent his first two seasons at Western Beaver. During his freshman season, Peel set what is believed to be a freshman passing record in the WPIAL by throwing for 2,889 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Peel attended Lincoln Park and played for Western Beaver through a co-op the two schools have for football. With Peel on board, he led the Golden Beavers to their first playoff win in 15 seasons as a freshman.

Peel initially announced on social media that he would play at Central Catholic as a sophomore, but chose to head back to Western Beaver.

Last season, the Golden Beavers finished 8-3 overall and were 6-1 in the Midwestern Conference. Peel helped lead Western Beaver to a 41-6 in the first round of the playoffs before bowing out in the Class 2A quarterfinals to Steel Valley.

Peel threw for five touchdowns and ran for another during the win over Carlynton in the first round.

The Kiski School is located in Saltsburg, Pa. The Kiski School isn't a member of the PIAA and plays in the Interstate Prep League.

