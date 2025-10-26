WPIAL Football Playoff Brackets Released
The chase for a Pennsylvania state football championships will begin in earnest in the Pittsburgh area next weekend. The WPIAL playoff football brackets were released Saturday afternoon.
Many teams qualified automatically and already knew they were in the playoffs. The others had to wait to see where they were seeded and if they earned a wild card.
Heres's a look at the matchups by class for the first round. Four of the defending champions from last season -- Central Catholic, Pine-Richland, Avonworth and Fort Cherry -- were awarded top seeds this season.
The Class 4A and 6A championship games will be played Nov. 15 at Pine-Richland High School. The other four championship games will be played Nov. 22 at Acrisure Stadium.
Class 6A
Defending champion: Central Catholic
No. 1. Central Catholic vs No. 4 Canon-McMillan
No 2 North Allegheny vs No. 3 Norwin
Class 5A
Defending champion: Pine-Richland
Receiving byes: No. 1. Pine-Richland, No. 2 Peters Township, No. 3 Woodland Hills, No. 4 Penn-Trafford.
No. 5 Moon vs No. 12 Armstrong
No. 6 Upper St. Clair vs No. 11 Plum
No. 7 Bethel Park vs No. 10 North Hills
No. 8 Shaler vs. No. 9 Kiski
Class 4A
Defending champion: Thomas Jefferson
No. 1 McKeesport vs No. 8 Chartiers Valley
No. 2 Trinity vs No. 7 Aliquippa
No. 3 New Castle vs No. 6 Montour
No. 4 Thomas Jefferson vs No. 5 Mars
Class 3A
Defending champions: Avonworth
Receiving byes: No. 1 Avonworth, No. 2 Imani Christian, No. 3 Central Valley, No. 4 Elizabeth Forward
No. 5 North Catholic vs No. 12 Burrell
No. 6 Highlands vs No. 11 Derry
No. 7 Southmoreland vs No. 10 Hopewell
No. 8 Freeport vs No. 9 Beaver
Class 2A
Defending champion: South Park
Receiving byes: No. 1 Seton LaSalle, No. 2 Western Beaver, No. 3 Steel Valley.
No. 4 South Allegheny vs No. 13 Waynesburg
No. 5 Washington vs. No. 12 Beaver Falls
No. 6 Ellwood City vs. No. 11 Keystone Oaks
No. 7 Apollo-Ridge vs. 10 Riverside
No. 8 Mohawk vs. No. 9 OLSH
Class 1A
Defending champion: Fort Cherry
No. 1 Fort Cherry vs. No. 16 Avella
No. 2 Clairton vs. No. 15 Monessen
No. 3 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 14 Greensburg Central Catholic
No. 4 Laurel vs No. 13 Jefferson-Morgan
No. 5 South Side Beaver vs. No. 12 Chartiers-Houston
No. 6 California vs. No. 11 Frazier
No. 7 Bentworth vs. No. 10 Jeannette
No. 8 Leechburg vs. No. 9 Neshannock
