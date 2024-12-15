Wyoming Seminary Reclaims No. 1 Spot with Gritty Win Over Faith Christian Academy
After seeing all the publications release their post-Ironman rankings, and seeing they were no longer viewed as the top dogs in the country, which was understandable given their fourth place finish at Ironman, but nonetheless, not easy to take for Wyoming Seminary. As they were now anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4 (four in our rankings) in the national pecking order.
Seminary found themselves in the unique position of being able get right on that loss instead of it festering into the season. A week after the first whistle at Ironman, The Blue Knights walked into “The Lions’ Den”, the home-turf of newly minted No. 1 Faith Christian Academy, who claimed the Ironman glory, and was looking to replicate that on a freezing Friday night in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.
To those that wrote them off as the best team in the country, Wyoming Seminary proved those conclusions unjust. A feeling some of their talent may not be at the Blue Knight’s usual level of excellence seemed to be warranted after a lot of their unknowns didn’t step up on the Ironman stage.
Putting most of their approximate lineup on the mat coupled with a timely upset by Matt Dimen paved the way for Seminary, to not only prove thoughts of their demise were false, but also led to the reclaiming of the top spot in the nation.
As the match was hosted by a PIAA school, Pennsylvania’s system of only 13 weight classes was the framework for this showdown, which meant each squad would be losing one of their best wrestlers due to lineup constrictions. For the hosts it was Chase Hontz (No. 20 at 157), the visitors were down Jack Chamberlain (165).
Kicking off things on the right foot for the Blue Knights was No. 16 Wyatt Stauffer, who announced his arrival on the national high school scene with a seventh-place finish at Ironman. The home team put Shane Young out to oppose Stauffer at 107lbs, with a pin being secured by Stauffer in the third period, 5:13.
The one-two punch of the Ironman Champion brothers, Fred Bachman (No. 1 at 113) and Joe (No. 4 at 120), righted the ship for Faith Christian Academy with back-to-back wins at 114 and 121. Fred teched Wyatt Spencer, 20-4, and Joe used an escape as time was winding down to win his encounter with No. 13 Shamus Regan, 4-3.
With the Lions up 8-6, a rematch from Ironman was next on the menu at 127lbs with No. 5 Nathan Desmond squaring off with No. 9 Gauge Botero, who he beat 9-3 a week ago. On this day, Desmond put a 6-0 shutout on the pages.
With a one-point lead, 9-8, Seminary was heavily favored in the next two bouts and made true on those prognostications by securing bonus points in both wins. No. 5 Matthew Botello rang up a 19-3 tech fall of Henry Racich at 133. At 139, Honorable Mention Dale Corbin planted Jake Stein shortly into the second frame, 2:36.
A 20-8 lead greeted the unranked Matt Dimen when he came out for the Blue Knights at 145lbs. Dimen, who was 0-2 at Ironman, was slated to face the wrestler who placed eighth in his bracket, Mason Wagner (HM). The underdog needed overtime to do it, but Dimen won it in the Ultimate Tiebreaker, 4-3.
After that four-match run, Wyoming Seminary was up big, 23-8, and everyone was wondering if Vince Bouzakis was going to appear after not wrestling at Ironman, or was he just a decoy to get into the coaches’ heads?
When Anthony Evanitsy, who placed eighth at Ironman at 157 and ranked 19th there, came out at 152lbs it created the likelihood of their being a Bouzakis sighting. Evanitsky encountered the No. 12 grappler at 150lbs in nation, Max Stein, who blanked him to the tune of a 6-0 score, temporarily halting the Blue Knight’s mojo.
Bouzakis, who will be added back into the rankings this week, is a top five wrestler and he indeed was no decoy as he trotted out at 160lbs to face Cael Weidemoyer (No. 10 at 165). Bouzakis showed whatever kept him out of Ironman is nothing to worry about as he registered a surprisingly easy 13-3 major decision. A win that had to frustrate the opposition as thoughts of an upset were reasonable for a wrestler who placed fourth at Ironman.
Staring down a 27-11 deficit and knowing the No. 1 215lber was on the Blue Knight Fight Card, The Lions knew the odds did not look good. The next two matches would go their way to give a glimmer of hope by drawing them within eight points with wo bouts remaining.
No. 16 Nick Singer picked up a 6-1 win over HM Brian Chamberlain at 172lbs and No. 2 Adam Waters rolled to a quick technical fall of Jacob Bacon at 189 to make the score 27-19.
The expected outcome at 215lbs with Correa earning a 19-3 tech fall victory, was the one that officially broke hearts on this night as the tally increased to an insurmountable 32-19 edge in favor of Wyoming Seminary.
No. 10 Mark Effendian’s 21-5 tech at heavyweight versus Anderson Palian allowed the Faith Christian Faithful to feel some joy at the end of a tough night and bring the final count to 32-24.
An impressive statement was made by a Seminary team that could have been reeling and off their game having to come into the gym of the team that just dethroned them. Instead, coach Cornell Johnson guided his team with the confidence of a man that knew, last week was just a hiccup, not the end of their reign.
Wyoming Seminary 32, Faith Christian Academy 24
(match started at 107)
107-Wyatt Stauffer (WS) pinned Shane Young, 5:13
114-Fred Bachmann (FCA) tech-fall Wyatt Spencer
121-Joe Bachmann (FCA) dec Shamus Regan, 4-3
127-Nathan Desmond (WS) dec Gauge Botero, 6-0
133-Matthew Botello (WS) tech-fall Heny Racich
139-Dale Corbin (WS) pinned Jake Stein, 2:36
145-Matt Dimen (WS) dec Mason Wagner, 4-3 UTB
152-Max Stein (FCA) dec Anthony Evanitsky, 5-0
160-Vince Bouzakis (WS) maj-dec Cael Weidemoyer, 13-3
172-Nick Singer (FCA) dec Brian Chamberlain, 6-1
189-Adam Waters (FCA) tech-fall Jacob Bacon, 19-3
215-Jude Correa (WS) tech-fall Jason Singer, 19-3
285-Mark Effendian (FCA) tech-fall Anderson Palian, 21-5