Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, October 11
There are 147 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 9, Friday, and October 10, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Lake Ridge vs North Crowley face off for us to enjoy this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 9, highlighted by Southlake Carroll vs Eaton. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Wilmer-Hutchins 1-3 vs Pinkston 0-3, 7:00 PM
Lincoln 2-0 vs Kimball 2-1, 7:00 PM
Wills Point 1-3 vs Ford 5-0, 7:00 PM
White 3-3 vs Newman Smith 3-2, 7:00 PM
Ennis 2-3 vs Greenville 0-5, 7:00 PM
Frisco 3-1 vs Sherman 1-4, 7:00 PM
Terrell 5-0 vs Midlothian Heritage 3-2, 7:00 PM
Liberty 1-5 vs Walnut Grove 5-0, 7:00 PM
Argyle 4-1 vs Seguin 6-1, 7:00 PM
Nimitz 0-4 vs Richardson 2-3, 7:00 PM
Pearce 1-3 vs Irving 1-3, 7:00 PM
Mansfield 2-3 vs Crowley 2-4, 7:00 PM
Haltom 1-4 vs Grand Prairie 2-3, 7:00 PM
North Garland 0-5 vs Sachse 2-3, 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill 2-3 vs Boyd 1-4, 7:00 PM
Martin 0-3 vs Bowie 3-2, 7:00 PM
Boswell 3-2 vs Mansfield Legacy 3-3, 7:00 PM
MacArthur 2-2 vs Berkner 4-1, 7:00 PM
Wylie East 5-0 vs South Garland 0-3, 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson 3-2 vs Keller 3-3, 7:00 PM
#1 Southlake Carroll 5-0 vs Eaton 3-2, 7:00 PM
Roosevelt 2-3 vs Carter 2-3, 7:15 PM
Decatur 4-2 vs Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1-5, 7:30 PM
North Dallas 2-2 vs Conrad 1-2, 7:30 PM
Southwest 2-4 vs Carter-Riverside 1-5, 7:30 PM
Wyatt 3-1 vs Trimble Tech 1-3, 7:30 PM
Arlington Heights 5-0 vs Saginaw 1-2, 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 120 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Keller vs Southlake Carroll. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Polytechnic 0-4 vs Paschal 3-1, 7:30 AM
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 0-3 vs Bishop Dunne 0-0, 7:00 PM
Grapeland 4-2 vs Mt. Enterprise 4-0, 7:00 PM
Hico 4-1 vs De Leon 3-2, 7:00 PM
Itasca 0-5 vs Dawson 1-5, 7:00 PM
Kerens 3-1 vs Crossroads 2-1, 7:00 PM
Mildred 4-0 vs Frankston 5-0, 7:00 PM
Cooper 3-4 vs Como-Pickton 3-2, 7:00 PM
Honey Grove 5-1 vs Rivercrest 2-3, 7:00 PM
Hamilton 3-2 vs Coleman 1-4, 7:00 PM
Cayuga 3-1 vs Carlisle 2-3, 7:00 PM
Bosqueville 5-1 vs Valley Mills 4-2, 7:00 PM
Pewitt 4-1 vs Boles 2-4, 7:00 PM
Whitewright 3-2 vs Tioga 2-3, 7:00 PM
Trenton 1-4 vs Wolfe City 2-3, 7:00 PM
Axtell 5-0 vs Rio Vista 4-1, 7:00 PM
Tom Bean 6-0 vs Alvord 4-2, 7:00 PM
Goldthwaite 3-2 vs Frost 5-0, 7:00 PM
Wortham 0-5 vs Mart 1-4, 7:00 PM
Chilton 5-0 vs Hubbard 3-2, 7:00 PM
Meridian 1-3 vs Bremond 5-0, 7:00 PM
Detroit 2-3 vs Cumby 2-3, 7:00 PM
Clarksville 4-2 vs Cumby 2-3, 7:00 PM
Clarksville 4-2 vs Celeste 1-5, 7:00 PM
Santo 4-1 vs Era 4-0, 7:00 PM
Lindsay 4-0 vs Muenster 3-2, 7:00 PM
Chico 1-2 vs Collinsville 4-1, 7:00 PM
Edgewood 3-2 vs Grand Saline 3-1, 7:00 PM
Tolar 1-3 vs Early 1-4, 7:00 PM
Clifton 4-1 vs Eastland 0-5, 7:00 PM
Chisum 1-5 vs Quitman 2-4, 7:00 PM
Gunter 2-1 vs Callisburg 3-3, 7:00 PM
Dublin 0-4 vs Brady 3-2, 7:00 PM
Boyd 3-1 vs Vernon 3-2, 7:00 PM
Ponder 4-1 vs Bowie 2-4, 7:00 PM
Rains 3-2 vs Mt. Vernon 4-2, 7:00 PM
West 4-1 vs Maypearl 2-3, 7:00 PM
Paradise 5-1 vs Iowa Park 3-2, 7:00 PM
Grandview 4-1 vs Whitney 3-2, 7:00 PM
Fairfield 5-0 vs Teague 2-2, 7:00 PM
Crockett 3-2 vs Westwood 4-0, 7:00 PM
Comanche 3-2 vs Jim Ned 4-2, 7:00 PM
North Lamar 0-5 vs Pleasant Grove 3-1, 7:00 PM
Van 3-2 vs Spring Hill 1-4, 7:00 PM
Sanger 4-1 vs Van Alstyne 1-3, 7:00 PM
Venus 0-6 vs Hillsboro 1-4, 7:00 PM
Godley 2-3 vs Glen Rose 0-5, 7:00 PM
Sunnyvale 4-1 vs Ferris 2-3, 7:00 PM
Gainesville 1-3 vs Caddo Mills 3-3, 7:00 PM
Graham 3-2 vs Burkburnett 0-4, 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells 2-3 vs Bridgeport 1-4, 7:00 PM
#20 Ryan 4-1 vs Richland 5-2, 7:00 PM
North Mesquite 1-5 vs Sunset 3-2, 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit 4-1 vs Mansfield Timberview 2-2, 7:00 PM
Reedy 3-2 vs McKinney North 2-4, 7:00 PM
Independence 0-6 vs Lovejoy 3-3, 7:00 PM
Joshua 3-2 vs Red Oak 2-2, 7:00 PM
Wakeland 6-0 vs Heritage 1-4, 7:00 PM
Turner 2-2 vs Creekview 5-0, 7:00 PM
Cleburne 3-3 vs Tyler 2-4, 7:00 PM
Lebanon Trail 2-3 vs Centennial 3-3, 7:00 PM
Crandall 5-0 vs Kaufman 2-3, 7:00 PM
Centennial 2-3 vs Midlothian 4-2, 7:00 PM
Poteet 2-3 vs Corsicana 2-3, 7:00 PM
Colleyville Heritage 2-2 vs Everman 1-5, 7:00 PM
Birdville 3-3 vs Denton 2-3, 7:00 PM
Fossil Ridge 1-5 vs Azle 0-5, 7:00 PM
The Colony 2-4 vs Burleson 3-2, 7:00 PM
Granbury 2-3 vs #6 Aledo 6-0, 7:00 PM
Adams 1-4 vs West Mesquite 5-1, 7:00 PM
Lakeview Centennial 1-4 vs Naaman Forest 4-1, 7:00 PM
McKinney 1-4 vs Plano West 5-1, 7:00 PM
DeSoto 3-2 vs #10 Duncanville 2-1, 7:00 PM
Lake Highlands 2-1 vs Dallas Jesuit 2-3, 7:00 PM
Flower Mound 2-3 vs Lewisville 5-0, 7:00 PM
Skyline 0-4 vs Lancaster 2-3, 7:00 PM
South Grand Prairie 3-0-1 vs Lamar 1-2, 7:00 PM
Tyler Legacy 2-4 vs Royse City 4-2, 7:00 PM
Coppell 3-2 vs Little Elm 0-5, 7:00 PM
Horn 1-4 vs Waxahachie 4-1, 7:00 PM
Sam Houston 3-6 vs Arlington 4-1, 7:00 PM
Wylie 3-3 vs Rowlett 1-2, 7:00 PM
Cedar Hill 4-2 vs Mesquite 1-5, 7:00 PM
Braswell 1-4 vs Marcus 2-3, 7:00 PM
#14 Trinity 3-2 vs Timber Creek 0-5-1, 7:00 PM
#9 North Crowley 4-1 vs Lake Ridge 4-1, 7:00 PM
#2 Allen 5-0 vs Princeton 5-1, 7:00 PM
Keller Central 3-3 vs Northwest 2-4, 7:00 PM
Trinity Christian 5-1 vs Fort Worth Christian 2-0, 7:00 PM
Plano 3-2 vs #8 Prosper 6-0, 7:00 PM
Millsap 2-2 vs Holliday 4-1, 7:30 PM
Lone Oak 3-2 vs Prairiland 3-1, 7:30 PM
Jacksboro 0-4 vs City View 4-1, 7:30 PM
Elkhart 1-5 vs Buffalo 1-4, 7:30 PM
Valley View 0-5 vs Henrietta 1-2, 7:30 PM
Leonard 3-2 vs Blue Ridge 2-3, 7:30 PM
A Plus Academy 3-2 vs Pilot Point 5-1, 7:30 PM
Palmer 5-1 vs Pottsboro 5-1, 7:30 PM
Mineola 2-4 vs Malakoff 2-2, 7:30 PM
Madison 1-3 vs Whitesboro 2-2, 7:30 PM
Eustace 0-6 vs Winnsboro 5-1, 7:30 PM
Lindale 5-0 vs Palestine 1-5, 7:30 PM
Life Waxahachie 0-5 vs Lake Worth 0-5, 7:30 PM
Henderson 3-2 vs Mabank 2-3, 7:30 PM
Springtown 6-0 vs Eastern Hills 3-4, 7:30 PM
Frisco Panther Creek 5-1 vs Community 2-4, 7:30 PM
Sulphur Springs 5-0 vs #5 Celina 6-0, 7:30 PM
Kennedale 2-3 vs Castleberry 3-2, 7:30 PM
Aubrey 1-5 vs Paris 4-1, 7:30 PM
Ranchview 2-2 vs Alvarado 4-0, 7:30 PM
China Spring 1-4 vs Connally 2-3, 7:30 PM
Kemp 1-4 vs Canton 4-1, 7:30 PM
Brock 4-0 vs Eagle Mountain 4-1, 7:30 PM
Farmersville 4-1 vs Bonham 0-6, 7:30 PM
Dunbar 1-3 vs Benbrook 2-3, 7:30 PM
Athens 4-1 vs Brownsboro 1-4, 7:30 PM
North Side 1-4 vs Chisholm Trail 3-3, 7:30 PM
Emerson 4-2 vs Anna 3-2, 7:30 PM
Forney 4-2 vs Longview 3-2, 7:30 PM
Rockwall-Heath 4-1 vs North Forney 6-0, 7:30 PM
