SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — final Midwest Top 10 for 2024
We recently released our final national high school football Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
There was plenty of shakeup in the final Midwest rankings, which are topped by Ohio Division II state champion Avon — one of two Midwest teams in the final Power 25 national rankings. Undefeated state champions Maple Grove (Minnesota) and Slinger (Wisconsin) make the final regional rankings.
Midwest football Top 10
1. Avon (Ohio) (National No. 13) (16-0)
2. East St. Louis (Ill.) (National No. 19) (12-1)
3. Brownsburg (Ind.) (13-1)
4. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) (12-2)
5. Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) (14-2)
6. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (14-2)
7. Cass Tech (Detroit) (12-2)
8. Maple Grove (Minn.) (13-0)
9. Slinger (Wis.) (14-0)
10. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (12-1)
Honorable mention: Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio), Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio), Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich), New Palestine (Ind.), North Polk (Alleman, Iowa), St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.)
