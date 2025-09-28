Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (9/28/25)
Fourteen of the Top 25 teams were on a bye week for Week 5.
But now we're heading into October, and that means league play...
New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0)
Coming off a bye week. | at JSerra
2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Gardena Serra
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Roosevelt, Thursday
4. MATER DEI (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | at Orange Lutheran
5. MISSION VIEJO (4-1)
The Diablos take down Chaparral, 36-21. | vs. Long Beach Poly
6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2)
Eagles fall to Bishop Gorman 14-0 in an impressive performance for the defense. | at Servite
7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0)
Los Al beat Calabasas 48-21. | BYE
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Mater Dei
9. DAMIEN (5-0)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Rancho Cucamonga
10. SERVITE (4-1)
Friars take down St. Paul 49-8 and have won four straight. | vs. Santa Margarita
11. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0)
Broncos take down El Camino 38-12. | at Chaparral
12. BEAUMONT (3-1)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Redlands
13. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | at Corona del Mar
14. GARDENA SERRA (3-2)
Coming off a bye week. | at Sierra Canyon
15. JSERRA (3-2)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. St. John Bosco
16. DOWNEY (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | at Mayfair
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1)
Jeremiah Watson ran for 204 yards on 29 carries and two TDs in a 26-14 win over San Clemente. | at Norco
18. LEUZINGER (2-1)
Olympians beat Hawthorne 61-6. | at Inglewood
19. TUSTIN (3-2)
Coming off a bye week. | at Cypress, Thursday
20. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3)
Tritons fell to Murrieta Valley. | at Coronado (NV)
21. YORBA LINDA (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | at Villa Park
22. CHAPARRAL (2-3)
The Pumas fall to Mission Viejo, 36-21. | vs. Vista Murrieta
23. PACIFICA/OXNARD (5-0)
QB Taylor Lee threw four touchdowns a win over LA Hamilton. He's up to 26 touchdown passes this season already. | vs. Oaks Christian
24. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0)
Sea Kings take down Trabuco Hills, 35-13. | vs. San Juan Hills
25. NOTRE DAME SHERMAN OAKS (3-2)
The Knights emerge into the Top 25 for the first time after a big win over Culver City. Tyran Stokes scored a touchdown in his debut. | vs. Loyola
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Aug. 7
- After Week 0 Top 25 rankings, Aug. 24
- After Week 1 Top 25 rankings, Aug. 31
- After Week 2 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 7
- After Week 3 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 14
- After Week 4 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 21
