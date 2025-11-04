Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section final rankings (11/4/25)
The season has come and gone. Here are the final CIF Southern Section high school football regular season Top 25 rankings by High School On SI.
The playoffs start next week. CLICK HERE for all the playoff matchups in each division.
These are the final rankings for the 2025 regular season.
TOP 25 FINAL RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent, playoff division)
*forfeit losses
1. SIERRA CANYON (10-0)
The Trailblazers finish the season undefeated and are headed to D1 playoffs as the No. 4 seed. | vs. Santa Margarita, D1, Nov. 14
2. MATER DEI (7-2)
The Monarchs obtain the best win of the season in Week 10, taking down St. John Bosco 36-31. | vs. Mission Viejo, D1
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1)
The Braves drop the season finale to rival Mater Dei, but had a tremendous season. | vs. Orange Lutheran, D1, Nov. 14
4. SANTA MARGARITA (7-3)
The Eagles earn a share of the Trinity League title under new coach Carson Palmer. | at Sierra Canyon, D1, Nov. 14
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1)
Huskies win another Big West League title. | vs. Servite, D1, Nov. 14
JSERRA PARTS WAYS WITH COACH
6. MISSION VIEJO (9-1)
The Diablos win another Alpha League title with a season finale victory over Los Alamitos. | at Mater Dei, D1, Nov. 14
7. SERVITE (6-4)
The Friars take down Orange Lutheran in Week 10 and are headed to the D1 playoffs. | at Corona Centennial, D1, Nov. 14
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-8)
The Lancers had to forfeit their first two wins of the season, but have another chance at life in the postseason. | at St. John Bosco, D1, Nov. 14
9. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2)
The Griffins start 8-0 before dropping its final two games. | vs. Yorba Linda, D2
10. LEUZINGER (8-1)
The Olympians will be a dangerous team in Division 2. | at Crean Lutheran, D2
SAN JUAN HILLS FORFEITS GAMES DUE TO CIF VIOLATIONS
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-3)
The Nighthawks are the No. 1 seed in Division 2 for the second straight year. | vs. Corona del Mar, D2
12. CHAPARRAL (5-5)
Pumas are a battle-tested team from the Big West League. | vs. Chaminade, D2
13. VISTA MURRIETA (7-3)
The Broncos might be without their star QB for the postseason due to injury. | vs. Damien, D2
14. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-9*)
Despite having to forfeit its first nine games, the Stallions still get into the playoffs as at-large. | vs. Downey, D2
15. CREAN LUTHERAN (10-0)
A monster season for Crean Lutheran and QB Caden Jones. | vs. Leuzinger, D2
16. CORONA DEL MAR (9-1)
The Sea Kings drop its last game to Yorba Linda, but it didn't impact much. | at Vista Murrieta
17. PACIFICA/OXNARD (10-0)
The Tritons complete the season undefeated and will be a contender in Division 3. | vs. Oak Hills, D3
18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-3)
The Cougars roll into the Division 2 the Baseline champs. | vs. Tustin, D2
19. DOWNEY (9-1)
The Vikings haven't been tested in weeks but will be in Division 2. | at San Juan Hills, D2
20. SAN CLEMENTE (6-4)
Tritons finish second in the Alpha League and could be the biggest sleeper in Division 2. | vs. Beaumont, D2
NORCO FORFEITS ALL WINS DUE TO CIF VIOLATIONS
21. TUSTIN (8-2)
Nobody is talking about the Tillers, but their roster is just as talented as anyone else's in Division 2. | at Rancho Cucamonga, D2
22. BEAUMONT (8-2)
Cougars are headed to the Division 2 playoffs for a second straight season. | at San Clemente, D2
23. DAMIEN (8-2)
The Spartans got lukewarm toward the end of the season, but nevertheless are in the postseason. | at Vista Murrieta, D2
24. VALENCIA (8-1)
The Vikings win another Foothill League title for coach Larry Muir. | vs. Palos Verdes, D3
25. YORBA LINDA (9-1)
Yorba has a big Orange County matchup in the first round of the playoffs. | at Los Alamitos, D2
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Aug. 7
- After Week 0 Top 25 rankings, Aug. 24
- After Week 1 Top 25 rankings, Aug. 31
- After Week 2 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 7
- After Week 3 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 14
- After Week 4 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 21
- After Week 5 Top 25 rankings, Sept. 28
- After Week 6 Top 25 rankings, Oct. 5
- After Week 7 Top 25 rankings, Oct. 12
- After Week 8 Top 25 rankings, Oct. 19
- After Week 9 Top 25 rankings, Oct. 27
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: