High School

CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 4 (9/19/25)

Mater Dei was in Las Vegas taking on Bishop Gorman and Sierra Canyon made a statement in a huge win at Orange Lutheran.

Tarek Fattal

Sierra Canyon running back Jaxsen Stokes scored three touchdowns in the Trailblazers' big win over Orange Lutheran.
Sierra Canyon running back Jaxsen Stokes scored three touchdowns in the Trailblazers' big win over Orange Lutheran. / Rene Morales

Bishop Gorman hosts Mater Dei in Las Vegas. Sierra Canyon thumped Orange Lutheran. Mission Viejo is stunned in Tennessee ...

The page will update through Friday night as scores trickle in from Week 4 in the CIF Southern Section. Here are the latest Top 25 rankings ...

BISHOP MONTGOMERY STORYLINE IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER:

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 18

Sierra Canyon 41, Orange Lutheran 9: Sierra Canyon flexed its defense yet again. Orange Lutheran didn't score an offensive touchdown in the game and had just 109 total yards of offense. Laird Finkel threw for two TDs and Jaxsen Stokes ran for three.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 19

St. John Bosco, St. Louis (HI):

McCallie (TN) 25, Mission Viejo 14: The Diablos are stunned in Tennessee.

Corona Centennial, Rancho Cucamonga

Los Alamitos, Granite Hills

Damien, Salesian

Vista Murrieta, Beaumont

San Juan Hills, Mira Costa

Serra, Oaks Christian

JSerra, Leuzinger

Downey, Inglewood

Murrieta Valley, ML King

Yorba Linda, Tustin

San Clemente, Chino Hills

Oak Hills, St. Bonaventure

Edison, Banning

Chaparral, Great Oak

feed

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California