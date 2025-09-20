CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 4 (9/19/25)
Bishop Gorman hosts Mater Dei in Las Vegas. Sierra Canyon thumped Orange Lutheran. Mission Viejo is stunned in Tennessee ...
The page will update through Friday night as scores trickle in from Week 4 in the CIF Southern Section. Here are the latest Top 25 rankings ...
BISHOP MONTGOMERY STORYLINE IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER:
- FIVE BISHOP MONTGOMERY PLAYERS DEEMED INELIGIBLE, AUG. 20
- GAME AGAINST MATER DEI FORFEIT, AUG. 25
- ON-FIELD SCUFFLE WITH TEAM IN HAWAII, AUG. 27
- HSFB 'MONEY MAN' ADMITS TO PAYING FAMILIES/PLAYERS, SEPT. 2
- ARCHDIOCESE CANCELS 2025 VARSITY SEASON, SEPT. 2
- VIDEO: INSIDE ADMIN-PLAYER MEETING, SEPT. 3
- AUDIO: INSIDE PARENT-ADMIN MEETING, SEPT. 5
- SCHOOL PRESIDENT PAT LEE RESIGNS, SEPT. 10
- 'MONEY MAN' ISSUED CEASE AND DESIST FROM ARCHDIOCESE, SEPT. 11
- 19 PLAYERS DEEMED INELIGIBLE UNTIL 2027, SEPT. 12
- PRINCIPAL TELLS FAMILIES THEY'RE ELIGIBLE FOR CIF HARDSHIP TRANSFER, SEPT. 18
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 18
Sierra Canyon 41, Orange Lutheran 9: Sierra Canyon flexed its defense yet again. Orange Lutheran didn't score an offensive touchdown in the game and had just 109 total yards of offense. Laird Finkel threw for two TDs and Jaxsen Stokes ran for three.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 19
St. John Bosco, St. Louis (HI):
McCallie (TN) 25, Mission Viejo 14: The Diablos are stunned in Tennessee.
Corona Centennial, Rancho Cucamonga
Los Alamitos, Granite Hills
Damien, Salesian
Vista Murrieta, Beaumont
San Juan Hills, Mira Costa
Serra, Oaks Christian
JSerra, Leuzinger
Downey, Inglewood
Murrieta Valley, ML King
Yorba Linda, Tustin
San Clemente, Chino Hills
Oak Hills, St. Bonaventure
Edison, Banning
Chaparral, Great Oak
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: