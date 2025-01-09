SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — final Northeast Top 10 for 2024
We recently released our final national high school football Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine).
Bergen Catholic, which finished No. 5 in our final Power 25, is a clear-cut No. 1 in the Northeast Region. The Crusaders are one of five teams from the Garden State to make our final regional rankings — including four of our top five.
Northeast football Top 10
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (National No. 5) (11-1)
2. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (11-1)
3. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.) (12-1)
4. Hun (Princeton, N.J.) (8-1)
5. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (9-0)
6. Iona Prep (N.Y.) (11-1)
7. Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.) (14-0)
8. Choate Rosemary Hall School (Wallingford, Conn.) (9-0)
9. Toms River North (N.J.) (14-0)
10. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) (14-0)
Honorable mention: Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.), Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Pinkerton (Derry, N.H.), Portland (Maine), St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.), Scituate (Mass.), Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, Mass.)
