SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — final Northwest Top 10 for 2024
We recently released our final national high school football Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah).
Corner Canyon, the Utah 6A champion and the only Northwest team in the final Power 25 national rankings, tops the Northwest Region, followed by Colorado 5A state champion Cherry Creek and Oregon 6A Open champion West Linn.
Northwest football Top 10
1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (National No. 12) (13-1)
2. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (13-1)
3. West Linn (Ore.) (11-1)
4. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) (11-3)
5. O’Dea (Seattle) (13-0)
6. Sumner (Wash.) (13-1)
7. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (11-1)
8. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (11-3)
9. Rigby (Idaho) (11-1)
10. Bellevue (Wash.) (12-1)
Honorable mention: Anacortes (Wash.), Bountiful (Utah), Camas (Wash.), Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.), Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)
