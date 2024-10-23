SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (10/21/2024)
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine).
Top-ranked Bergen Catholic’s victory over Delbarton dropped the Green Wave five spots in the regional rankings as the rest of the Top 10 kept rolling along.
Northeast football Top 10
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (National No. 10) (6-1)
2. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (8-0)
3. St. John's Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (6-0)
4. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) (6-0)
5. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (8-0)
6. Bedford (N.H.) (7-0)
7. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) (6-0)
8. Hun (Princeton, N.J.) (7-1)
9. Delbarton (N.J.) (5-2)
10. Iona Prep (N.Y.) (6-2)
Honorable mention: Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.), Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.), Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.), Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.), Millville (N.J.), Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.)
