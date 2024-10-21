SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (10/21/2024): It's Mater Dei-St. John Bosco week
All’s quiet on the Power 25 front this week as every team that was in action won.
The big guns will square off Friday night when No. 1 Mater Dei plays host to No. 2 St. John Bosco in their annual Trinity League showdown. The High School on SI California staff will be all over this high-profile matchup, so check in frequently for updates.
There’s also a couple of Texas showdowns as No. 13 Atascocita and No. 8 North Shore square off in Houston, and the Battle of the Lakes features No. 15 Westlake against Lake Travis, which is No. 8 in the SBLive Texas Top 25.
Another great Power 25 matchup involves No. 4 IMG Academy traveling to the Midwest to face No. 20 East St. Louis, so we could see some shaking up of the rankings after these powerhouse matchups.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 10 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
October 21, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 41-17
The Monarchs tuned up for their showdown with St. John Bosco by dispatching the Lions as Dash Beierly passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 27-17
A solid performance from freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu helped the Braves get past the Friars. Malau’ulu was 14 of 20 for 185 yards and three touchdowns as he settles into the starting job after the injury (and subsequent transfer to Kahuku in Hawaii) of junior Matai Fuiava.
Next: Oct. 25 at No. 1 Mater Dei
3. Duncanville (Texas) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Def. Lancaster (Texas) 41-7
The Panthers put in a workmanlike performance against the Tigers. Keelon Russell had three first-half touchdown passes to help Duncanville build a 28-7 halftime lead, and he found Zach Turner on a 17-yard strike early in the third quarter to cap his evening.
Next: Oct. 25 at Horn (Mesquite, Texas)
4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Idle
The Ascenders will finally return to action this week against East St. Louis in a Power 25 showdown.
Next: Oct. 25 at No. 20 East St. Louis (Ill.)
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Basic (Henderson, Nev.) 63-0
Gaels quarterback Maika Eugenio threw only six passes but completed them all, including two for touchdowns, and Granville-Fox Hogan also had two touchdown passes in the easy road win.
Next: Oct. 24 vs. Desert Pines (Las Vegas)
6. Milton (Ga.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Idle
The Eagles had the week off to prepare for the final couple weeks of the regular season and the Georgia 5A playoffs.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. Johns Creek (Ga.)
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. Weatherford (Texas) 62-6
The Panthers rolled up 629 yards, with quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. having five touchdown passes and Daniel Bray running for two scores.
Next: Oct. 25 at Boswell (Fort Worth, Texas)
8. North Shore (Houston) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. Channelview (Texas) 55-6
The Mustangs faced a winless opponent for the second consecutive week and made quick work of the Falcons, with 4-star Colorado commit Quanell Farrakhan Jr. returning a punt 68 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and senior quarterback Kaleb Bailey going 8 of 9 for 115 yards and two touchdowns before sitting the rest of the game.
Next: Oct. 25 at No. 13 Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
9. Carrollton (Ga.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.) 63-10
Trojans junior Julian Lewis had a big game, throwing for 416 yards and six touchdowns — two apiece to Caleb Hudson and Peyton Zachary, who had five catches for 104 yards.
Next: Nov. 1 at Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.) 42-13
The Crusaders won the rematch of last year’s New Jersey Non-Public A championship game, pulling away from a 7-6 halftime lead. Linebacker David Matesic’s interception sparked the Crusaders, who got two touchdown runs from Najee Calhoun and a one-handed catch for a score by Naiim Parrish.
Next: Oct. 26 vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
11. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Def. San Clemente (Calif.) 23-7
The Diablos scored 17 consecutive points in the second quarter to take control en route to their 16th straight win.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
12. Lakeland (Fla.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Idle
It’s a busy week for the Dreadnaughts, who will play Specially Fit Academy on Monday in a game that originally was scheduled for last Friday and will face Kathleen four days later. Their postponed district game against Sebring was rescheduled for Nov. 6.
Next: Oct. 21 vs. Specially Fit Academy (Dover, Fla.)
13. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Kingwood (Texas) 42-41
Were the Eagles looking ahead to this week’s game? They escaped against Kingwood, which drew within 42-41 on Marquez Xavion Ziair Davis’ 35-yard run (his third touchdown of the game) but missed the PAT. The Eagles recovered an onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. No. 8 North Shore (Houston)
14. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Def. Lincoln County (Stanford, Ky.) 41-0
The Rebels led 28-0 midway through the second quarter and cruised to victory.
Next: Oct. 18 at Wayne County (Monticello, Ky.)
15. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Bowie (Austin, Texas) 48-7
The Chaparrals readied for their annual Battle of the Lakes rivalry game by blowing out another crosstown rival, holding the Bulldogs to 153 yards and forcing four turnovers. Cal Livengood ran for one touchdown and caught five passes for 94 yards and a score.
Next: Oct. 25 at Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
16. Buford (Ga.) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 50-0
The Wolves led 50-0 at halftime, with Dayton Raiola going 5 of 6 for 114 yards and three touchdowns and four running backs finding the end zone.
Next: Oct. 26 at Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
17. Belleville (Mich.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def. Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.) 31-0
The Tigers clinched their spot in the KLAA championship game by blanking the Tractors, holding them to 149 yards and forcing three turnovers. Malik Murrrell ran for two second-half touchdowns.
Next: Oct. 25, KLAA Championship vs. Howell (Mich.)
18. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Idle
The Cavaliers enjoyed a week off before taking on a Dons team they beat twice last year, including in the MIAA Class A state semifinals.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.)
19. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. St. Pius X (Festus, Mo.) 48-7
Briggs Cherry had a big game for the Red Raiders, completing 15 of 18 passes for 214 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as they built a 42-0 halftime lead. The junior has 19 touchdown passes and has been intercepted once this season.
Next: Oct. 25 at Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
20. East St. Louis (Ill.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Def. Edwardsville (Ill.) 14-7
The Flyers secured their ninth consecutive Southwestern Conference title with Phillip White’s interception with 1:54 remaining. They have won 47 of their past 48 SWC games and will play host to IMG Academy this week in a highly anticipated intersectional matchup.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. No. 4 IMG Academy
21. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) 34-24
Dominic Lombardo ran for three touchdowns, and the Lions used a late 70-yard scoring drive to overcome two interceptions from Northern Arizona quarterback commit Hayden Fletcher and hold off the Lancers.
Next: Oct. 25 at Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
22. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) 35-30
The Crusaders erased a 24-14 third-quarter deficit, scoring 21 consecutive points behind junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski, who was 17 of 24 for 193 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Cooper McCutchen.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. Martin Luther King (Detroit)
23. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Def. Sun Valley (Monroe, N.C.) 49-14
The Warriors prevailed in a matchup of conference unbeatens, as senior quarterback Gregory Fee threw for a touchdown, ran for another and caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Brody Anson, who ran for two touchdowns.
Next: Oct. 25 at Cuthbertson (Waxhaw, N.C.)
24. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Father Judge (Philadelphia) 42-0
The Explorers built a 35-0 halftime lead and eased past the Crusaders.
Next: Oct. 26 vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia)
25. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Def. Harriman (West Harriman, Utah) 42-7
Junior quarterback Bronson Evans continued his solid performance after the season-ending injury to 4-star senior Texas A&M commit Helaman Casuga, going 13 of 21 for 217 yards and three touchdowns and improving to 4-0 as the starter as the Chargers clinched the outright Region 2 title and a first-round playoff bye.
Next: Nov. 1, Utah 6A state playoffs
Dropped out
None
Just missed
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Auburn (Ala.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
Crown Point (Ind.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
DeSoto (Texas)
Gaffney (S.C.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Venice (Fla.)
Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
