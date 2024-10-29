SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (10/28/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine).
There was a lot of shakeup in the rankings this week after DePaul Catholic, St. John’s Prep and Brunswick School each lost for the first time, pushing unbeaten Winslow Township up to No. 2 behind nationally ranked Bergen Catholic in this week’s Top 10.
Northeast football Top 10
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (National No. 9) (7-1)
2. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (9-0)
3. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) (7-0)
4. Hun (Princeton, N.J.) (8-1)
5. Bedford (N.H.) (8-0)
6. Delbarton (N.J.) (6-2)
7. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (8-1)
8. St. John's Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (6-1)
9. Iona Prep (N.Y.) (7-2)
10. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) (6-1)
Honorable mention: Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.), Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.), Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.), Kennebunk (Maine), Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.), Toms River North (N.J.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App