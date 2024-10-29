High School

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (10/28/2024)

The Top 10 teams in the Northeast region, encompassing New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island and Maine

René Ferrán

Bergen Catholic, Winslow Township and King Philip Regional are the top three high school football teams in our Northeast rankings.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine). 

There was a lot of shakeup in the rankings this week after DePaul Catholic, St. John’s Prep and Brunswick School each lost for the first time, pushing unbeaten Winslow Township up to No. 2 behind nationally ranked Bergen Catholic in this week’s Top 10.

Northeast football Top 10

1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (National No. 9) (7-1) 

2. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (9-0)

3. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) (7-0)

4. Hun (Princeton, N.J.) (8-1)

5. Bedford (N.H.) (8-0)

6. Delbarton (N.J.) (6-2)

7. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (8-1)

8. St. John's Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (6-1)

9. Iona Prep (N.Y.) (7-2)

10. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) (6-1)

Honorable mention: Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.), Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.), Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.), Kennebunk (Maine), Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.), Toms River North (N.J.)

