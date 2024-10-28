SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (10/28/2024)
Mater Dei emphatically cemented its status as the nation’s No. 1 team with a 59-14 beatdown of Southern California rival St. John Bosco on Friday, turning the marquee matchup of Week 11 of the high school football season into a rout early.
Two other Power 25 matchups more than lived up to the hype, though. No. 3 IMG Academy traveled to Illinois and narrowly escaped No. 24 East St. Louis in overtime, and No. 7 North Shore won a Lone Star State showdown with No. 18 Atoscocita in the final seconds.
Several Power 25 teams kick off their postseasons this week, and others throttle down with regular-season finales as they prepare for the state playoffs.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 11 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
October 28, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. No. 11 St. John Bosco 59-14
The Monarchs turned their 1-v-2 matchup against their Trinity League rivals into a laugher early, building a 45-0 halftime lead. Washington commit Dash Beierly threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, and Oregon-bound tailback Jordon Davison ran for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran
2. Duncanville (Texas) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Def. Horn (Mesquite, Texas) 52-7
Alabama commit Keelon Russell had another sterling performance, tossing four first-half touchdown passes as the Panthers led 38-7 at halftime.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Mesquite (Texas)
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. No. 24 East St. Louis 14-13 (OT)
This was a Power 25 matchup that lived up to the hype. The Ascenders and Flyers battled tooth and nail past 48 minutes, with IMG Academy escaping when Ty Hawkins’ desperation toss to Eric McFarland on fourth down turned into the winning touchdown in overtime.
Next: Nov. 1 at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Desert Pines (Las Vegas) 61-0
Gaels quarterback Maika Eugenio had another efficient game, throwing four touchdown passes in a 6-for-7, 185-yard evening.
Next: Nov. 1 at Coronado (Las Vegas)
5. Milton (Ga.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Johns Creek (Ga.) 56-0
Luke Nickel was 11 of 12 for 183 yards and three touchdowns, and CJ Wiley and Ethan Barbour each scored twice as the Eagles cruised to victory.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Roswell (Ga.)
6. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. Boswell (Fort Worth, Texas) 64-0
Quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. left midway through the third quarter after guiding the Panthers to a comfortable lead, going 11 of 15 for 241 yards and three touchdowns as they racked up 593 yards.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Mansfield (Texas)
7. North Shore (Houston) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. No. 18 Atascocita 27-23
Another nail-biter in the Lone Star State saw the Mustangs get the winning touchdown with six seconds left on Kaleb Bailey’s pass to Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., capping a wild final 2½ minutes.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. King (Houston)
8. Carrollton (Ga.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Idle
The Trojans had the week off to catch their breath before the closing stretch of the season.
Next: Nov. 1 at Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)
9. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) 28-17
The Crusaders broke open their game against their Super Football Conference rivals to notch their 22nd consecutive win against a state opponent. Junior defensive back Xavier Jackson’s 55-yard interception return of a deflected pass helped secure the victory with 2:24 left, giving Bergen Catholic a 28-10 lead.
Next: Nov. 2 vs. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
10. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Def. Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.) 49-24
A league change didn’t matter for the Diablos, who clinched a share of the inaugural Alpha League title after moving from the South Coast League, where they won 12 of the past 15 championships. Hinesward Lilomaiava ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns as Mission Viejo extended its win streak to 17.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Los Alamitos (Calif.)
11. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Lost to No. 1 Mater Dei 59-14
Braves coach Jason Negro likened Mater Dei’s first-half dominance to “an avalanche. It was not what we expected.” He’ll hope the teams meet again in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
12. Lakeland (Fla.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Def. Specially Fit Academy (Dover, Fla.) 46-14; def. Kathleen (Fla.) 47-6
Two games in five days? No problem for the Dreadnaughts, who romped to victories in both, with senior quarterback Zander Smith running for one score and throwing for another in a balanced attack against Kathleen.
Next: Nov. 6 at Sebring (Fla.)
13. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Def. Wayne County (Monticello, Ky.) 55-0
The Rebels dominated another league foe and learned who their first-round playoff opponent will be in two weeks — they’ll play host to Perry County Central in the 4A Region 4 quarterfinals.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.)
14. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) 28-16
The Chaparrals led wire-to-wire in their annual Battle of the Lakes rivalry game, but it was never comfortable. Cal Livengood’s 80-yard punt return for a touchdown with 7:24 remaining gave them some breathing room.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Del Valle (Texas)
15. Buford (Ga.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 49-7
Mountain View scored on its first possession to tie the score at 7-7, but it was all Wolves after that as they rolled up 453 yards, with Justin Baker, Ethan Ervin and Ty Green scoring two touchdowns apiece.
Next: Nov. 1 at Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA)
16. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) 56-3
Antonio Ledbetter Jr. ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and Chase Gorman also ran for two scores as the Cavaliers returned from a week off with a dominant performance.
Next: Nov. 2 at Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore)
17. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 32-21
David Gabriel-Georges ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Briggs Cherry was 13 of 21 for 172 yards and a touchdown as the Red Raiders got past a stubborn Big Red team.
Next: Nov. 1 at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic)
18. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Lost to No. 7 North Shore 27-23
The Eagles came within six seconds of a massive victory. They led 23-20 at halftime and watched their defense hold firm until the Mustangs came up with two big plays late.
Next: Nov. 1 at Channelview (Texas)
19. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 43-14
The Sabercats might be going through a down season, but they stayed with the Lions for a quarter before the defending Open Division champions took control. Hayden Fletcher was 26 of 40 for 335 yards and three touchdowns, leading an offense that racked up 448 yards.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
20. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Muskegon (Mich.) 52-27
Junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns as the Crusaders took care of business against an out-of-state opponent.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Sycamore (Cincinnati)
21. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Def. Cuthbertson (Waxhaw, N.C.) 33-7
The Warriors pulled away from a 10-0 halftime lead and held the Cavaliers to 56 rushing yards.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, N.C.)
22. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) 35-16
The Explorers erased an early 10-0 deficit to the Cahillite, scoring 28 consecutive points to take control.
Next: Nov. 9 vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
23. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Idle
The Chargers learned who their second-round 6A state playoff opponent will be when Westlake ousted Copper Hills for a 41-26 victory.
Next: Nov. 1 vs. Westlake (Saratoga Springs, Utah)
24. East St. Louis (Ill.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Lost to No. 3 IMG Academy 14-13 (OT)
The Flyers more than held their own against a top-five opponent, but a red-zone interception as they drove for a potential winning score in the final four minutes and a missed PAT after Kendrick Lyons’ touchdown pass to Ronnie Gomiller in overtime proved costly.
Next: Nov. 2 vs. Springfield (Ill.)
25. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (8-2)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 62-17
The Lions return to the Power 25 after another dominant victory. Bekkem Kritza had three touchdown passes and Jasen Lopez scored three times, including a 55-yard punt return.
Next: TBD, Florida Class 1A playoffs
Dropped out
17. Belleville (Mich.)
Just missed
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Auburn (Ala.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Crown Point (Ind.)
De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
DeSoto (Texas)
Edna Karr (New Orleans)
Miami Central (Fla.)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Venice (Fla.)
Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
