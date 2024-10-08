SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (10/7/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine).
The Top 10 remained unchanged as seven of the 10 posted victories, with the other three — including No. 1 Bergen Catholic — having the week off.
Northeast football Top 10
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (National No. 10) (4-1)
2. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (7-0)
3. St. John's Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (4-0)
4. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (4-1)
5. Hun (Princeton, N.J.) (6-0)
6. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) (4-0)
7. Delbarton (N.J.) (5-1)
8. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (6-0)
9. Bedford (N.H.) (5-0)
10. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) (4-0)
Honorable mention: Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.), Iona Prep (N.Y.), Millville (N.J.), Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.), St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.), Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)
