SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (10/7/2024)
Two top-five teams survived close calls, with St. John Bosco and IMG Academy shrugging off spirited upset bids to maintain their spots at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in this week’s rankings.
The top 11 teams remained the same, with two of them — No. 4 Duncanville and No. 11 DeSoto — set to meet in one of the most anticipated games in Texas every year.
Phenix City Central lost for the first time to drop 12 spots to No. 24, and two others — Archbishop Hoban and JSerra Catholic — dropped out of the Power 25 after losses.
Taking their place are unbeatens Baylor of Chattanooga, Tenn., at No. 21 and East St. Louis (Ill.) at No. 22.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 8 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
October 7, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) 40-18
University of Oregon commit Jordon Davison ran for three touchdowns, including a clinching score late, and backup quarterback Dailon Clanton had two touchdown passes after Washington-bound Dash Beierly left the game with a first-half injury.
Next: Oct. 11 at Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran 28-24
The Braves turned to freshman Koa Malau’ulu to rally from a 10-0 halftime deficit, and he entered the game for the second half and had four touchdown passes — including a 22-yard winner to Carson Clark with 50 seconds left — to revive a moribund offense.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Def. Venice (Fla.) 21-16
A little trickery got the Ascenders going to start the game, and the defense made two fourth-down stops in their territory, allowing them to escape against the upset-minded Indians.
Next: Oct. 25 at No. 23 East St. Louis (Ill.)
4. Duncanville (Texas) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Idle
The Panthers had the week off to prepare for their annual showdown with district rival DeSoto.
Next: Oct. 11 at No. 11 DeSoto (Texas)
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Foothill (Henderson, Nev.) 50-0
The Gaels have outscored their first two state rivals 99-0 after dismantling the Falcons behind workmanlike performances by quarterback Maika Eugenio (10 of 14, 154 yards, three touchdowns) and Jonathan Coar, who rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Next: Oct. 10 at Arbor View (Las Vegas)
6. Milton (Ga.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Lanier (Sugar Hill, Ga.) 49-7
The Eagles had a short turnaround after playing Monday after Hurricane Helene delayed their Week 6 game, but it proved to be no issue as they built a 28-7 halftime lead en route to victory. Luke Nickel was 17 of 19 for 218 yards and four touchdowns, TJ Lester ran for two touchdowns, and Ty Redmond returned an interception 37 yards for a score.
Next: Oct. 11 at Gainesville (Ga.)
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Idle
The Panthers had the week off after getting to 5-0 for the third consecutive season.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)
8. North Shore (Houston) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. Kingwood (Texas) 48-21
The Mustangs rolled up 506 yards, with quarterback Kaleb Bailey throwing for 235 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring passes of 43, 11 and 51 yards in the third quarter.
Next: Oct. 10 vs. Goose Creek Memorial (Baytown, Texas)
9. Carrollton (Ga.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. Westlake (Atlanta) 63-27
The Trojans returned from their week off and dominated on offense, rolling up 513 yards, with junior Julian Lewis throwing for 325 yards and six touchdowns, including two each to senior AJ McNeil and junior Peyton Zachary.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Chapel Hill (Douglasville, Ga.)
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Idle
The Crusaders had a week off to revel in their rivalry win over Don Bosco Prep and prepare for another of their traditional rivals, hoping to win a 10th consecutive matchup against the Paladins.
Next: Oct. 12 vs. Paramus (N.J.) Catholic
11. DeSoto (Texas) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Idle
The Eagles’ upcoming game against Duncanville was recently ranked one of America’s best 25 high school football rivalries.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. No. 4 Duncanville (Texas)
12. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly 49-14
The Chaparrals and Long Beach Poly played the second high school game at SoFi Stadium, and Mission Viejo racked up 378 rushing yards and scored five times on the ground, with Hinesward Lilomaiava (170 yards, touchdown) and Davonte Curtis (109 yards, three touchdowns) going over the century mark.
Next: Oct. 18 at San Clemente (Calif.)
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Def. Hollywood Hills (Hollywood, Fla.) 64-0
The Raiders tuned up for their matchup with Chaminade-Madonna (No. 7 in this week’s SBLive Florida Top 25) at Pitbull Stadium by crushing the Spartans, building a 49-0 lead by halftime.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
14. Lakeland (Fla.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) 28-0
Jordan Henderson led a balanced Dreadnaughts attack by rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown, Zander Smith had two touchdown passes, and Lakeland held the Stingrays to 118 yards in posting their third shutout in their past four games.
Next: Oct. 11 at Sebring (Fla.)
15. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Summer Creek (Houston) 42-39
It was a crazy game for the Eagles, who led 35-7 at halftime, fell behind 39-35 with 3:04 remaining and got an 18-yard run by quarterback Cardae Mack to propel them to the winning score by 4-star Oklahoma commit Tory Blaylock — the son of former NFL running back Derrick Blaylock — on a 1-yard run with 12.6 seconds left to cap a 187-yard, three-touchdown performance.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Humble (Texas)
16. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Idle
The Rebels took a breather to rest for the back half of their schedule.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Russell County (Russell Springs, Ky.)
17. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Akins (Austin, Texas) 70-0
The Chaparrals led 28-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime, with Cal Livengood scoring twice in the first quarter and Elijah Clark finding the end zone three times in the game.
Next: Oct. 10 at Austin (Texas)
18. Buford (Ga.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) 34-7
The Wolves erased an early 7–0 deficit, with Dayton Raiola’s 65-yard bomb to Jordan Allen highlighting the comeback and Buford holding the Eagles to minus-35 rushing yards and 135 total.
Next: Oct. 10 vs. Dacula (Ga.)
19. Belleville (Mich.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Def. Glenn (Westland, Mich.) 42-15
Ethan Moore rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, but the Rockets couldn’t keep pace with the Tigers, who led 28-7 at halftime.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Wayne (Mich.) Memorial
20. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. St. Mary’s (Annapolis, Md.) 54-0
Malik Washington threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Aaron Igwebe, and the Cavaliers held St. Mary’s to 98 yards.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Concordia Prep (Towson, Md.)
21. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 44-12
The matchup between the Volunteer State’s top two teams turned into a rout, with the Red Raiders dominating their crosstown rivals to avenge a loss in last year’s DII-AAA state final. Sophomore running back David Gabriel Georges, who boasts offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and Oregon, scored on runs of 51, 1 and 69 yards.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. St. Pius X (Festus, Mo.)
22. East St. Louis (Ill.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Belleville (Ill.) West 63-10
The Flyers make their Power 25 debut after dispatching a Southwestern Conference rival, with FCS Lindenwood University commit Larevious “Fresh” Woods rushing for three touchdowns and Kendrick Lyons having three touchdown passes.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Alton (Ill.)
23. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Chandler (Ariz.) 45-20
The defending Open Division champion Lions extended their win streak against state opponents to 16 as sophomore Braxton Huynh continued to show why he’ll be a name to watch in the Grand Canyon State for the next three years (five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown) and senior quarterback Ben Leber ran for one score and threw for another.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Pinnacle (Phoenix)
24. Phenix City (Ala.) Central (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Lost to Auburn (Ala.) 38-33
The Red Devils lost their shot at playing IMG Academy, then lost for the first time on the field as the Tigers erased a 27-21 deficit early in the third quarter behind Omar Mabson, who ran for two scores and caught a go-ahead 50-yard touchdown pass. Tristan Williams ran for three touchdowns for Phenix City Central.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Carver (Montgomery, Ala.)
25. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Idle
The Warriors will be itching to get back on the field after having their Week 6 game canceled because of Hurricane Helene and last week being their scheduled week off.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Porter Ridge (Indian Trail, N.C.)
Dropped out
22. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
23. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
Just missed
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
Crown Point (Ind.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Gaffney (S.C.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Venice (Fla.)
Washington Massillon (Ohio)
