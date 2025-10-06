Connecticut High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Connecticut high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Connecticut high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
CIAC High School Football Class SS Rankings
1. Killingly (Killingly, CT) (4-0)
2. Hand (Madison, CT) (4-0)
3. Nonnewaug (Woodbury, CT) (3-0)
4. Law (Milford, CT) (3-1)
5. Waterford (Waterford, CT) (3-1)
6. Bacon Academy (Colchester, CT) (3-0)
7. Ledyard (Ledyard, CT) (3-1)
8. New Fairfield (New Fairfield, CT) (3-2)
9. Academy of Computer Science and Engineering (Enfield, CT) (1-0)
10. Rocky Hill (Rocky Hill, CT) (2-2)
11. Ellington (Ellington, CT) (3-1)
12. Prince (Hartford, CT) (2-2)
13. Weston (Weston, CT) (2-2)
14. Plainville (Plainville, CT) (2-2)
15. Granby Memorial (Granby, CT) (2-2)
16. Joel Barlow (Redding, CT) (1-3)
17. Windham (Willimantic, CT) (1-3)
18. Foran (Milford, CT) (1-3)
19. O'Brien (Ansonia, CT) (2-2)
20. Bullard-Havens (Bridgeport, CT) (1-3)
21. Amistad (New Haven, CT) (0-3)
22. RHAM (Hebron, CT) (0-4)
CIAC High School Football Class S Rankings
1. Seymour (Seymour, CT) (4-0)
2. Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) (4-0)
3. Woodland Regional (Beacon Falls, CT) (4-0)
4. Sheehan (Wallingford, CT) (3-1)
5. Northwest Catholic (West Hartford, CT) (4-0)
6. North Branford (North Branford, CT) (3-1)
7. Valley Regional (Deep River, CT) (3-0)
8. Stafford (Stafford Springs, CT) (3-1)
9. Griswold (Griswold, CT) (2-1)
10. Ansonia (Ansonia, CT) (2-2)
11. Wolcott (Wolcott, CT) (3-1)
12. Bloomfield (Bloomfield, CT) (2-2)
13. East Catholic (Manchester, CT) (2-2)
14. Stonington (Stonington, CT) (2-2)
15. Haddam-Killingworth (Higganum, CT) (2-2)
16. Oxford (Oxford, CT) (1-3)
17. Coginchaug Regional (Durham, CT) (0-3)
18. Derby (Derby, CT) (1-3)
19. Montville (Oakdale, CT) (0-4)
20. Capital Prep (Hartford, CT) (0-3)
21. St. Paul Catholic (Bristol, CT) (1-3)
22. Tolland (Tolland, CT) (0-4)
CIAC High School Football Class MM Rankings
1. Windsor (Windsor, CT) (4-0)
2. Wilton (Wilton, CT) (4-0)
3. Middletown (Middletown, CT) (4-0)
4. Bunnell (Stratford, CT) (3-1)
5. Fitch (Groton, CT) (3-1)
6. Newington (Newington, CT) (3-1)
7. Torrington (Torrington, CT) (2-2)
8. Masuk (Monroe, CT) (2-2)
9. Stratford (Stratford, CT) (2-2)
10. Plainfield (Central Village, CT) (2-2)
11. Thames River (Norwich, CT) (1-3)
12. New Milford (New Milford, CT) (1-3)
13. Wethersfield (Wethersfield, CT) (1-3)
14. Cheney (Manchester, CT) (1-3)
15. Bethel (Bethel, CT) (1-3)
16. Xavier (Middletown, CT) (1-3)
17. Lewis Mills (Burlington, CT) (1-3)
18. Bristol Eastern (Bristol, CT) (0-4)
19. Bristol Central (Bristol, CT) (0-4)
20. Simsbury (Simsbury, CT) (0-4)
21. East Haven (East Haven, CT) (0-4)
22. Vinal (Middletown, CT) (0-3)
CIAC High School Football Class M Rankings
1. Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, CT) (4-0)
2. Branford (Branford, CT) (4-0)
3. Notre Dame Catholic (Fairfield, CT) (4-0)
4. Rockville (Vernon, CT) (4-0)
5. Berlin (Berlin, CT) (4-0)
6. Brookfield (Brookfield, CT) (3-1)
7. Lyman Hall (Wallingford, CT) (4-1)
8. North Haven (North Haven, CT) (3-1)
9. Platt Tech (Milford, CT) (3-1)
10. St. Joseph (Trumbull, CT) (2-2)
11. Pomperaug (Southbury, CT) (2-2)
12. Holy Cross (Waterbury, CT) (3-1)
13. Guilford (Guilford, CT) (3-1)
14. Edwin O. Smith (Storrs, CT) (2-2)
15. East Lyme (East Lyme, CT) (2-2)
16. Coventry (Coventry, CT) (1-3)
17. New London (New London, CT) (1-3)
18. Windsor Locks (Windsor Locks, CT) (0-4)
19. Avon (Avon, CT) (0-4)
20. Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, CT) (0-3)
21. Watertown (Watertown, CT) (0-4)
22. Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford, CT) (0-4)
CIAC High School Football Class LL Rankings
1. Greenwich (Greenwich, CT) (4-0)
2. Staples (Westport, CT) (4-0)
3. Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, CT) (3-1)
4. New Britain (New Britain, CT) (3-1)
5. Glastonbury (Glastonbury, CT) (2-2)
6. West Haven (West Haven, CT) (2-2)
7. Crosby (Waterbury, CT) (2-2)
8. Southington (Southington, CT) (2-2)
9. Harding (Bridgeport, CT) (2-2)
10. Trumbull (Trumbull, CT) (2-2)
11. Danbury (Danbury, CT) (2-2)
12. Manchester (Manchester, CT) (1-3)
13. East Hartford (East Hartford, CT) (1-3)
14. McMahon (Norwalk, CT) (1-3)
15. Notre Dame (West Haven, CT) (0-4)
16. Hamden (Hamden, CT) (0-4)
17. Bridgeport Central (Bridgeport, CT) (1-3)
18. Norwich Free Academy (Norwich, CT) (1-3)
19. Kennedy (Waterbury, CT) (0-4)
20. Stamford (Stamford, CT) (0-4)
21. Wilbur Cross (New Haven, CT) (0-3)
22. Westhill (Stamford, CT) (0-4)
CIAC High School Football Class L Rankings
1. New Canaan (New Canaan, CT) (4-0)
2. Maloney (Meriden, CT) (4-0)
3. Ridgefield (Ridgefield, CT) (3-1)
4. Platt (Meriden, CT) (3-1)
5. Wilcox RVT (Meriden, CT) (3-1)
6. Darien (Darien, CT) (3-1)
7. Newtown (Newtown, CT) (2-2)
8. Weaver (Hartford, CT) (2-1)
9. Ludlowe (Fairfield, CT) (3-1)
10. Warde (Fairfield, CT) (3-1)
11. Shelton (Shelton, CT) (2-2)
12. Farmington (Farmington, CT) (2-2)
13. Amity Regional (Woodbridge, CT) (2-2)
14. Cheshire (Cheshire, CT) (2-2)
15. Norwalk (Norwalk, CT) (2-2)
16. Conard (West Hartford, CT) (2-2)
17. Enfield (Enfield, CT) (2-2)
18. Hillhouse (New Haven, CT) (2-1)
19. South Windsor (South Windsor, CT) (2-2)
20. Hall (West Hartford, CT) (2-2)
21. Naugatuck (Naugatuck, CT) (1-3)
22. Abbott (Danbury, CT) (1-3)
23. Bassick (Bridgeport, CT) (1-3)
24. Wilby (Waterbury, CT) (1-3)