SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northwest (10/21/2024)
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah).
Lake Oswego ended a four-game losing streak in its series with Three Rivers League rival West Linn, with the Lakers moving up three spots in this week’s Northwest rankings and the Lions dropping from No. 2 to No. 8.
Northwest football Top 10
1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (National No. 25) (9-1)
2. Bellevue (Wash.) (6-0)
3. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (8-1)
4. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (8-0)
5. Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) (7-0)
6. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (7-0)
7. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) (8-2)
8. West Linn (Ore.) (6-1)
9. Camas (Wash.) (7-0)
10. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (7-1)
Honorable mention: Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.), Lehi (Utah), Morgan (Utah), Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho), Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.), Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.), Sumner (Wash.)
