SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northwest (10/28/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah).
Most of the top Utah teams received first-round byes in the state playoffs, and the other teams in the Northwest Top 10 won, leading to stability in the rankings this week.
Northwest football Top 10
1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (National No. 23) (9-1)
2. Bellevue (Wash.) (7-0)
3. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (8-1)
4. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (9-0)
5. Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) (8-0)
6. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (8-0)
7. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) (8-2)
8. West Linn (Ore.) (7-1)
9. Camas (Wash.) (8-0)
10. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (8-1)
Honorable mention: Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.), Lehi (Utah), Morgan (Utah), Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho), Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.), Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.), Sumner (Wash.)
