CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 5 (9/26/25)
It's a universal bye week, so to speak.
Fourteen of the Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section took a bye week in the last week of September in preparation for league play in October.
Despite most power programs taking the week off, there were some good matchups.
BISHOP MONTGOMERY STORYLINE IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER:
- FIVE BISHOP MONTGOMERY PLAYERS DEEMED INELIGIBLE, AUG. 20
- GAME AGAINST MATER DEI FORFEIT, AUG. 25
- ON-FIELD SCUFFLE WITH TEAM IN HAWAII, AUG. 27
- HSFB 'MONEY MAN' ADMITS TO PAYING FAMILIES/PLAYERS, SEPT. 2
- ARCHDIOCESE CANCELS 2025 VARSITY SEASON, SEPT. 2
- VIDEO: INSIDE ADMIN-PLAYER MEETING, SEPT. 3
- AUDIO: INSIDE PARENT-ADMIN MEETING, SEPT. 5
- SCHOOL PRESIDENT PAT LEE RESIGNS, SEPT. 10
- 'MONEY MAN' ISSUED CEASE AND DESIST FROM ARCHDIOCESE, SEPT. 11
- 19 PLAYERS DEEMED INELIGIBLE UNTIL 2027, SEPT. 12
- PRINCIPAL TELLS FAMILIES THEY'RE ELIGIBLE FOR CIF HARDSHIP TRANSFER, SEPT. 18
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 25
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Hamilton 14: The Tritons beat Hamilton in an impromptu game due to their respective opponents dropping out. QB Taylor Lee threw four touchdowns in the win. He's up to 26 touchdown passes this season already.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 26
Mission Viejo, Chaparral
Los Alamitos, Calabasas
Servite, St. Paul
Vista Murrieta, El Camino
Murrieta Valley, San Clemente
Leuzinger, Hawthorne
Edison, La Serna
SATURDAY, SEPT. 27
Santa Margarita, Bishop Gorman
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: