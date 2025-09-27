High School

CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 5 (9/26/25)

Fourteen of the Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section took a bye week in the last week of September in preparation for league play in October.

Tarek Fattal

Pacifica/Oxnard QB Taylor Lee has thrown 26 touchdowns through five games so far in 2025.
Pacifica/Oxnard QB Taylor Lee has thrown 26 touchdowns through five games so far in 2025. / Jace Kessler

It's a universal bye week, so to speak.

Despite most power programs taking the week off, there were some good matchups.

BISHOP MONTGOMERY STORYLINE IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER:

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Hamilton 14: The Tritons beat Hamilton in an impromptu game due to their respective opponents dropping out. QB Taylor Lee threw four touchdowns in the win. He's up to 26 touchdown passes this season already.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26

Mission Viejo, Chaparral

Los Alamitos, Calabasas

Servite, St. Paul

Vista Murrieta, El Camino

Murrieta Valley, San Clemente

Leuzinger, Hawthorne

Edison, La Serna

SATURDAY, SEPT. 27

Santa Margarita, Bishop Gorman

