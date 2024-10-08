SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northwest (10/7/2024)
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah).
Utah’s best teams continue to knock each other off, with former Northwest Region No. 1 Lone Peak falling last week to Skyridge, which moved up to No. 4 while the Knights dropped to No. 7.
Lake Oswego (Ore.) entered the Top 10 after knocking off previous No. 3 Tualatin in the teams’ Three Rivers League opener.
Northwest football Top 10
1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (7-1)
2. West Linn (Ore.) (5-0)
3. Bellevue (Wash.) (4-0)
4. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (6-1)
5. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (6-0)
6. Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) (5-0)
7. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) (6-2)
8. Camas (Wash.) (5-0)
9. Lehi (Utah) (6-1)
10. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (5-0)
Honorable mention: Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), Morgan (Utah), Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho), Roy (Utah), Sumner (Wash.), Tualatin (Ore.)
