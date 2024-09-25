SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northwest (9/23/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah).
Northwest football Top 10
1. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
2. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
3. Tualatin (Ore.)
4. Lehi (Utah)
5. Bellevue (Wash.)
6. West Linn (Ore.)
7. Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.)
8. Camas (Wash.)
9. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
10. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)
Honorable mention: Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.), Morgan (Utah), Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho), Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.), Timpview (Provo, Utah)
