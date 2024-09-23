SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (9/23/2024)
Only one game last week matched two Power 25 teams in the SBLive/SI national high school football rankings, with Washington Massillon moving up four spots and knocking rival St. Edward out of the rankings with its 31-21 victory.
The other team to drop out of the rankings this week is Cocoa (Fla.) following its loss to Venice, which enters our national radar with the victory.
Entering the Top 25 this week are No. 23 JSerra Catholic, yet another team from Southern California’s Trinity League — joining No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco — and No. 25 Weddington, which will look to solidify its spot when it faces SBLive South Carolina No. 2 Westside.
Another team that gets a chance to prove itself this week is No. 12 Phenix City Central, which plays host to No. 3 IMG Academy in the marquee national game of the week. Another game to watch is the 80th annual matchup of No. 10 Bergen Catholic’s rivalry with Don Bosco Prep.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 6 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
September 23, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) 25-14
The Monarchs held the Panthers out of the end zone until the final 4:05, by which point Mater Dei had put the game away. The Monarchs intercepted three passes, and Dash Beierly’s short touchdown pass to Marcus Harris on the first play of the fourth quarter pushed their advantage to 22-0.
Next: Oct. 4 at Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Pittsburg (Calif.) 35-14
The Braves turned up the defense in the second half, and Maliq Allen and Ashton Keyes scored on short touchdown runs as St. John Bosco pulled away from a stubborn Pirates team led by standout QB Marley Alcantara.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Def. Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.) 49-6
The Ascenders held the Mustangs to 176 yards as they tuned up for their showdown with No. 12 Phenix City Central in Alabama.
Next: Sept. 27 at No. 12 Phenix City Central
4. Duncanville (Texas) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. Waxahachie (Texas) 41-17
Five-star Alabama commit Keelon Russell had six touchdown passes before leaving following a hard hit late in the third quarter, and 5-star Oregon commit Dakorien Moore had three touchdown catches.
Next: Sept. 27 at Skyline (Dallas)
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Idle
The Gaels had the week off to rest for the start of their league schedule.
Next: Sept. 27 at Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
6. Milton (Ga.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Chattahoochee (Alpharetta, Ga.) 47-0
Senior QB Luke Nickel threw for 227 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score, TJ Lester ran for two touchdowns, and the Eagles forced four turnovers en route to the easy victory.
Next: Sept. 27 at Seckinger (Buford, Ga.)
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. Rockwall (Texas) 70-17
Senior WR Quentin Gibson celebrated his recent offer from TCU with a big night. He touched the ball five times and accounted for four touchdowns, and North Texas commit Chris Jimerson Jr. had 241 total yards and five touchdowns.
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Mansfield Legacy (Fort Worth, Texas)
8. North Shore (Houston) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Idle
The Mustangs outscored their first three opponents 113-16.
Next: Sept. 26 vs. Humble (Texas)
9. Carrollton (Ga.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. A.H. Parker (Birmingham, Ala.) 48-26
Texas commit Zelus Hicks opened the Trojans’ scoring by blocking a punt and returning it 20 yards for a touchdown, and Kimauri Farmer ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the interstate showdown.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Westlake (Atlanta)
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Pope John XXIII (Sparta, N.J.) 63-7
The Crusaders scored on all nine of their possessions and had seven players find the end zone as they breezed to victory. Senior QB Dominic Campanile was 14 of 16 for 149 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the second half.
Next: Sept. 28 vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
11. DeSoto (Texas) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Def. Mesquite (Texas) 71-0
The Eagles celebrated Homecoming with a dominant victory as QB Kelden Ryan finished with 169 total yards and a touchdown, and RB SaRod Baker rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
Next: Sept. 27 at Waxahachie (Texas)
12. Phenix City (Ala.) Central (5-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Enterprise (Ala.) 34-21
The Red Devils survived another taut game against the Wildcats, who led 14-13 at halftime and were within 27-21 late in the fourth quarter before Tristan Williams ran for his third touchdown with 1:45 left to ice the victory.
Next: Sept. 27 vs. No. 3 IMG Academy
13. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Def. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) 31-28
Draidem Trudeau threw for four touchdowns for the Diablos, but how much did they benefit from this controversial call that allowed them to maintain possession around midfield?
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.)
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Def. McArthur (Hollywood, Fla.) 56-0
The Raiders made sure there would be no repeat of the previous week’s close call against Western, building a 21-0 lead after one quarter and a 49-0 advantage at halftime.
Next: Sept. 27 at Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.)
15. Lakeland (Fla.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.) 49-13
The Dreadnaughts dominated all three phases, with Keon Young and Kavon McKinney scoring defensive touchdowns and Shanard Clower returning a kickoff for another score. Seven players found the end zone as Lakeland won despite amassing just 179 yards.
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.)
16. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Idle
The Eagles had an extra week to celebrate ending Westlake’s home win streak at 44 games.
Next: Sept. 26 vs. King (Houston, Texas)
17. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. Taylor County (Campbellsville, Ky.) 48-0
Demauriah Brown ran for touchdowns of 80 and 22 yards, and Montavin Quisenberry caught a touchdown, ran for another, returned a punt for a third score and intercepted a pass to lead the Rebels to their 25th consecutive victory.
Next: Sept. 27 at Lexington (Ky.) Catholic
18. Washington Massillon (Massillon, Ohio) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) 31-21
For the second year in a row, the Tigers knocked off the Eagles in one of the Buckeye State’s games of the year. Massillon scored a touchdown on both sides of the halftime break to build a 24-14 lead, and Mylen Lenix’s 34-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes clinched the victory.
Next: Sept. 27 vs. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)
19. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Steele (Cibolo, Texas) 41-16
The Chaparrals got 124 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Grady Bartlett, and Rees Wise accounted for three touchdowns as they bounced back from their Week 3 loss to No. 16 Atascocita.
Next: Oct. 3 vs. Akins (Austin, Texas)
20. Buford (Ga.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Def. Discovery (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 46-0
The Wolves showed no hangover from their big win last week against Douglas County, as Dayton Raiola found Jordan Allen for a 55-yard touchdown just 20 seconds into the game. They scored on each of their first five possessions and got a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown by Torre Costin.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)
21. Belleville (Mich.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Dearborn (Mich.) 49-22
LSU commit Bryce Underwood threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and the Tigers scored in all three phases, with Dathan Bryson returning a punt 45 yards for a touchdown and Ray-mond Smith returning an interception 36 yards for a score.
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Franklin (Livonia, Mich.)
22. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Def. Calvert Hill College 35-0
The Cavaliers won their 18th in a row in MIAA A Conference play as University of Maryland commit Malik Washington accounted for four touchdowns, including a touchdown catch on a flea flicker.
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Gilman (Baltimore)
23. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Damien (La Verne, Calif.) 49-21
The Lions enter the rankings after a solid performance on the road, with junior QB Ryan Hopkins throwing for two first-half touchdowns and William Fredericksen running for two more as they built a 28-6 halftime lead.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
24. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Lost to Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 63-39
The Lions appeared to be rallying from a 42-32 deficit as they drove deep into Huskies territory, but Charles Castille returned an interception 85 yards for a backbreaking touchdown for Centennial, which opened the season in the Power 25 before dropping out after back-to-back losses.
Next: Oct. 4 at Chandler (Ariz.)
25. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Chapel Hill (N.C.) 56-0
The Warriors allowed 50 yards of total offense and scored on eight of their nine drives — all by different players — to mark their entry to the Power 25.
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Westside (Anderson, S.C.)
Dropped out
18. Cocoa (Fla.)
20. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
Just missed
Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Crown Point (Ind.)
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Gaffney (S.C.)
Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Venice (Fla.)
Westside (Anderson, S.C.)
