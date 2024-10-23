SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southwest (10/21/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest (California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii).
Campbell’s 21-13 victory over Kahuku in a monster matchup in the Aloha State pushed the Sabers up one spot in this week’s Southwest Regional rankings. This week features the monster of all matchups as Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet in their annual Trinity League game.
Southwest football Top 10
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (National No. 1) (7-0)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (National No. 2) (8-0)
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (National No. 5) (7-1)
4. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (National No. 11) (8-0)
5. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (National No. 21) (6-1)
6. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (7-0)
7. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) (6-2)
8. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (6-2)
9. Campbell (Ewa Beach, Hawaii) (8-0)
10. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-1)
Honorable mention: Arbor View (Las Vegas), Brophy Prep (Phoenix), Folsom (Calif.), Mililani (Hawaii), Pittsburg (Calif.), Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App