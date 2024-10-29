SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southwest (10/28/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest (California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii).
Mater Dei’s 59-14 rout of St. John Bosco shook up the national Power 25 and the Southwest regional rankings, with the Braves dropping nine spots nationally and three in the region. The rest of the Top 10 remained the same.
Southwest football Top 10
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (National No. 1) (8-0)
2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (National No. 4) (8-1)
3. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (National No. 10) (9-0)
4. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (National No. 11) (8-1)
5. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (National No. 19) (7-1)
6. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (8-0)
7. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) (7-2)
8. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (7-2)
9. Campbell (Ewa Beach, Hawaii) (8-0)
10. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (7-1)
Honorable mention: Arbor View (Las Vegas), Brophy Prep (Phoenix), Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.), Folsom (Calif.), Mililani (Hawaii), Pittsburg (Calif.)
