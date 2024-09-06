High School

SBLive/SI Top 25 high school football scores, Friday night updates (9/6/2024)

All 50 states are finally on the high school football field; stay with SBLive/SI for live Friday night updates

Oregon commit Jordon Davison (0) leads No. 1 Mater Dei into Friday night's showdown with No. 2 Bishop Gorman.
The 2024 high school football officially kicks off in all 50 states on Friday night (September 6) with more than 6,000 games on the schedule. SBLive/SI has you covered with live football scoreboards from every state, big game coverage, photo galleries, video highlights, recruiting analysis and much more.

Seventeen of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive/SI national high school football rankings are in action Friday night, including No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman in Southern California. This will be the first big test for first-year Mater Dei head coach Raul Lara, who told SBLive/SI that he applied for the job twice.

"I went through the interview process [after Bruce Rollinson retired in 2022]," Lara explained. "I was one of the last candidates, but obviously they went with Frank [McManus]."

"I'm a firm believer in the man upstairs, Jesus Christ. To me, it's a blessing and honor to be the head coach at Mater Dei," Lara said.

The game will feature 21 college football commits and 38 players with 3-star rankings and better (Bishop Gorman with 20, Mater Dei 18).

Stay with SBLive/SI throughout the night for live updates from Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei and every Top 25 high school football game:

(Click through to the full scoreboard or box scores, or refresh the page for the latest score updates.)

TOP 25 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

September 6, 2024

No. 25 Westlake (Texas) vs. San Benito - LIVE UPDATES

No. 24 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Farmington - LIVE UPDATES

No. 23 Crown Point (Indiana) vs. Merrillville - LIVE UPDATES

No. 22 Belleville (Michigan) 28, Stevenson 6 - LIVE UPDATES

No. 21 Orange Lutheran (California) vs. No. 12 St. Frances (Maryland) - LIVE UPDATES

No. 20 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) 14, Columbus 0 - LIVE UPDATES

No. 19 Liberty (Arizona) vs. O'Connor - LIVE UPDATES

No. 17 Mission Viejo (California) vs. Liberty - LIVE UPDATES

No. 16 Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) 24, American Heritage 14 - LIVE UPDATES

No. 15 Bergen Catholic (NJ) 21, No. 9 Washington Massillon (Ohio) 21 - LIVE UPDATES

No. 13 Carrollton (Georgia) 21, Lithia Springs 0 - LIVE UPDATES

No. 10 Cocoa (Florida) 13, No. 6 IMG Academy 21 - LIVE UPDATES

No. 8 North Shore (Texas) vs. Crowley - LIVE UPDATES

No. 7 Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff - LIVE UPDATES

No. 4 DeSoto (Texas) vs. North Crowley - LIVE UPDATES

No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. No. 1 Mater Dei (California) - LIVE UPDATES

