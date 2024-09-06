SBLive/SI Top 25 high school football scores, Friday night updates (9/6/2024)
SBLive Sports
The 2024 high school football officially kicks off in all 50 states on Friday night (September 6) with more than 6,000 games on the schedule. SBLive/SI has you covered with live football scoreboards from every state, big game coverage, photo galleries, video highlights, recruiting analysis and much more.
Seventeen of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive/SI national high school football rankings are in action Friday night, including No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman in Southern California. This will be the first big test for first-year Mater Dei head coach Raul Lara, who told SBLive/SI that he applied for the job twice.
"I went through the interview process [after Bruce Rollinson retired in 2022]," Lara explained. "I was one of the last candidates, but obviously they went with Frank [McManus]."
"I'm a firm believer in the man upstairs, Jesus Christ. To me, it's a blessing and honor to be the head coach at Mater Dei," Lara said.
The game will feature 21 college football commits and 38 players with 3-star rankings and better (Bishop Gorman with 20, Mater Dei 18).
Stay with SBLive/SI throughout the night for live updates from Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei and every Top 25 high school football game:
(Click through to the full scoreboard or box scores, or refresh the page for the latest score updates.)
TOP 25 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
September 6, 2024
No. 25 Westlake (Texas) vs. San Benito - LIVE UPDATES
No. 24 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Farmington - LIVE UPDATES
No. 23 Crown Point (Indiana) vs. Merrillville - LIVE UPDATES
No. 22 Belleville (Michigan) 28, Stevenson 6 - LIVE UPDATES
No. 21 Orange Lutheran (California) vs. No. 12 St. Frances (Maryland) - LIVE UPDATES
No. 20 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) 14, Columbus 0 - LIVE UPDATES
No. 19 Liberty (Arizona) vs. O'Connor - LIVE UPDATES
No. 17 Mission Viejo (California) vs. Liberty - LIVE UPDATES
No. 16 Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) 24, American Heritage 14 - LIVE UPDATES
No. 15 Bergen Catholic (NJ) 21, No. 9 Washington Massillon (Ohio) 21 - LIVE UPDATES
No. 13 Carrollton (Georgia) 21, Lithia Springs 0 - LIVE UPDATES
No. 10 Cocoa (Florida) 13, No. 6 IMG Academy 21 - LIVE UPDATES
No. 8 North Shore (Texas) vs. Crowley - LIVE UPDATES
No. 7 Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff - LIVE UPDATES
No. 4 DeSoto (Texas) vs. North Crowley - LIVE UPDATES
No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. No. 1 Mater Dei (California) - LIVE UPDATES
